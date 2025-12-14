Riyadh – As anticipation builds for Host Arabia 2025, taking place from 15 to 17 December at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the event promises to become a defining meeting point for the world of professional hospitality. Organized by Fiera Milano in partnership with Semark, Host Arabia will unite global expertise, Saudi ambition, and regional innovation under one roof spanning 42,000 sqm within the shared venue exhibition with Horeca Riyadh, establishing itself as central hub for industry leaders seeking to connect with one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Leading Companies Join Forces to Shape the Future of Hospitality

With more than 550 exhibitors from 60 countries already confirmed, the 3 exhibitions Host Arabia, Horeca and Salon Du Chocolat will showcase cutting-edge solutions that define the future of hospitality. From advanced kitchen technology and smart equipment to design, coffee culture, and fine ingredients, participating companies are driven by a shared goal: to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s vision of excellence in hospitality and tourism.

Host Arabia aims to be a strategic platform for engaging with Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing hospitality sector and building long-term professional relationships. The event connects global expertise with a dynamic local market, while offering an ideal environment to meet both established and emerging clients. Overall, Host Arabia, in synergy with Horeca Riyadh, is viewed as the leading platform in the Middle East for industry engagement, reflecting the region’s strong focus on quality, innovation, and continued development.

The Italian Collective: Showcasing the Best of “Made in Italy”

Supported by ITA – Italian Trade Agency and Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Host Arabia will feature a dedicated Italian collective, bringing together 15 companies, part of a broader Italian presence at the event, that represent the excellence of Italian craftsmanship and technology in equipment, furniture, coffee, and semi-finished products. This initiative underscores the long-standing connection between Italy’s hospitality expertise and Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing market, offering new opportunities for partnerships and cross-cultural exchange.

An Immersive Pavilion for Knowledge, Creativity, and Connection

Within the shared pavilion hosting Host Arabia and Horeca Riyadh, visitors will experience a dynamic and immersive atmosphere featuring over 3,500 brands and 50,000 expected trade visitors.

The pavilion will host a vibrant calendar of over 15 events, masterclasses, and live competitions led by more than 21 international chefs and experts, creating a space where inspiration and innovation come together.

Horeca Riyadh’s signature contests, including the Hospitality Salon Culinaire, Barista, Latte Art, and Mocktail Competitions, will take center stage, celebrating creativity and excellence across the hospitality spectrum.

Meanwhile, Horeca Talks will convene industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to explore future trends, investment opportunities, and sustainability in hospitality and foodservice.

Adding to the experience, the Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh returns for its 3rd edition within Horeca, featuring 700 brands promising a journey through the world of cocoa and creativity.

Together, these events will transform Riyadh into a hub of culinary artistry and professional exchange, bringing together talent and excellence.

A Platform for Collaboration and Growth

By bringing together local and international leaders, Host Arabia and Horeca Riyadh are setting a new standard for trade events in the region. The event will provide visitors with an immersive experience that highlights not only the latest products and solutions, but also the shared ambition to redefine hospitality in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Host Arabia will take place from 15 to 17 December 2025 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, alongside Horeca Riyadh.

About Host Arabia

Host Arabia is the international extension of Host Milano, the world’s leading exhibition for professional hospitality organized by Fiera Milano. Building on Host Milano’s long-standing reputation for excellence and innovation, Host Arabia brings the same expertise and global network to Saudi Arabia, creating a new gateway to the region’s fast-growing hospitality market.

Host Arabia is strategically positioned to leverage Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 plans, which are set to transform the nation into a global leader in tourism, hospitality, and infrastructure. With massive investments in the tourism and hospitality industries, the Kingdom offers exciting prospects for businesses looking to expand into the Gulf region and beyond.

This unique event not only provides an exceptional platform for global exhibitors to showcase their products, services, and innovations but also presents exclusively curated networking opportunities with industry leaders, investors, and influential buyers from across the Middle East and beyond.Some of the exhibitors who have already confirmed their participation in Host Arabia:

Ali Group, Angelo Po Grandi Cucine SpA, Caffé Carraro SpA, Giganplast, Herdmar, IMA Group, Motor Power Company with Principessa, Pasolini, Sanelli Ambrogio, Studio54.

HOST ARABIA Press Office

Marina Araigy

marina@bridgeofminds.com

Fiera Milano Press Office Elisa Panico Cristofoli elisa.panicocristofoli@fieramilano