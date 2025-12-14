Dubai: Following the recent announcement of its 2025 cycle under the theme ‘Digital Media Evolution: Creativity, Technology & Impact,’ the Digital Media Forum (DMF) today revealed its full agenda and speaker lineup for what is widely regarded as the region’s most influential annual gathering for digital professionals.

Taking place on 15 December 2025 at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, the Forum will bring together senior marketers, agency leaders, creatives, technologists, platform executives, and government representatives for a day-long exploration of the trends and technologies reshaping the digital landscape.

The 2025 agenda will open with remarks by Najla Semaan Mazboudi, Founder and Managing Director of SpotOn Media Services, MENA Digital Awards, and Digital Media Forum, setting the tone for a day that examines both the rapid evolution and the practical realities of digital practice. This will be followed by a keynote from Chantal Rickards OBE on the future of creative storytelling in a technology-driven world, after which Nisrine Ghazal will explore how regional media powerhouses are adapting to a multi-platform future. Conversations will then expand to broader industry themes, including the shifting relationships among agencies, clients, and platforms, as well as the dynamics of partnership and alignment in today’s fragmented environment. Throughout the day, debates question the role of artificial intelligence in creativity, challenge the notion that audiences buy products or personalities, and revisit the long-standing discussion of TV versus digital in capturing attention.

Fireside chats add depth by examining the rise of synthetic media, as explored by Anghami’s Ramy Al Kadhi, and the changing face of luxury retail, as seen through Grace Khoury’s perspective on the convergence of creativity, data, and technology. Afternoon sessions turn toward measurement and innovation, with Mathieu Yarak presenting the region’s first TV attention study, followed by Rony Skaf’s provocative take on AI’s influence on creative work and Minaam Khatri’s emphasis on storytelling as a defining human advantage. Panels throughout the afternoon continue to address themes such as human versus machine intelligence, new advertising formats and revenue models, and the growing need for digital experiences built on empathy, ethics, and meaningful consumer engagement. Running in parallel, a full-day Student Hackathon and workshops provide emerging talent with hands-on experience and exposure to real industry challenges.

Najla Mazboudi noted that this year’s programme arrives at a moment when the industry is rapidly adapting to new expectations. “Digital media is offering a more adaptive, data-aware landscape that rewards clarity of thinking, mastery of craft, and creativity that delivers tangibly,” she said. “With a growing mix of brands, speakers, platforms, and disciplines in the room each year, DMF 2025 will examine the shifts already influencing day-to-day decision-making. From measurement and content models to the tools reshaping how teams work, our theme draws these priorities together in a manner that reflects where the industry is heading.”

Later that evening, the Ritz-Carlton DIFC will host the MENA Digital Awards Gala Dinner, the region’s only digital awards programme recognised by RECMA, the global benchmark for media-agency evaluation. Now in its eleventh year, the MDA continues to honour excellence through a judging process rooted in international standards and supported by independent auditing. This year’s awards expand to reflect the industry’s changing workflows, with revised structures spanning media craft, digital assets, AI excellence, integrated campaigns, and social and influencer marketing.

Since its inception, DMF has played a defining role in connecting the region’s digital ecosystem through high-level insights and meaningful dialogue. With more than 650 awards presented, over 12,500 campaign submissions, participation from 1,200 global brands, and more than 500 speakers hosted to date, the Forum continues to serve as a hub where creativity, strategy, measurement, and technology intersect.

Registration for Digital Media Forum 2025 is now open, offering participants the opportunity to engage with a programme designed to dissect the present and illuminate the future of digital communication in the region. For information on registration, speakers, the agenda, or award entry details, visit Digital Media Forum.

About Digital Media Forum (DMF)

Digital Media Forum (DMF) is the region’s leading platform for digital media and marketing, bringing together the industry’s most influential minds under one roof. As a hub where innovation meets real-world impact, DMF convenes global thought leaders, top-tier brands, leading agencies, major platforms, and digital experts to explore the trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of the digital landscape.

Through visionary keynotes, insightful panel discussions, and high-value networking opportunities, DMF offers an immersive environment for learning, collaboration, and business growth. It serves as a catalyst for marketers, content creators, innovators, and digital professionals seeking to unlock new possibilities and drive meaningful transformation.

About MENA Digital Awards (MDA)

MENA Digital Awards (MDA) is a bespoke, first-of-its-kind digital awards program, launched in 2014. MDA promotes and honours digital innovation and media in the MENA region, and celebrates the people and brands that are shaping the future of the communications industry. MDA is guided by international standards in its judging processes, with a jury made up of recognised digital experts and an official independent audit partner. MDA invites participation from all digital players, with entry categories that allow for all forms of technical and creative digital work from any communication discipline to be submitted. The results and impact of the entry play a major role in its hopes for success at the awards show.