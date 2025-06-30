Expanding its MENA-born model to Europe and empowering talents in international markets

Cairo – In a strategic step reflecting its transformation from a regional platform into a global player in career development, Career 180, the leading EdTech and Recruitment platform in the Middle East and North Africa, announced the launch of the first Europe Career Summit 2025, held at the prestigious Presidential Verdala Palace in Malta, in collaboration with SuperCharger Ventures, and in parallel with FESTA Week celebrations.

The summit was launched in partnership with key Maltese institutions including the Directorate for Digital Literacy and Transversal Skills at the Ministry for Education, the American University of Malta, and Malta Enterprise and MOUNT Communication served as the official PR & Communication Partner for the event.

This European edition marks a significant milestone in Career 180’s expansion journey, building on the platform’s proven track record in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. In Egypt, Career 180 has delivered impactful learning and employment initiatives, most notably through the Egypt Career Summit, the largest career development event in the region. In Saudi Arabia, the company successfully extended its operations, offering tailored training programs and recruitment solutions aligned with the needs of the Gulf market. The Europe Career Summit in Malta represents Career 180’s first European leap, setting the stage for broader engagement across European markets.

As part of its broader mission to bridge markets, Career 180 aims through this event to ]attract European freelance clients, ultimately creating more remote and freelance employment opportunities for highly skilled Egyptian and Arab talent and connecting them with a European labor market thriving for digital and technical skills.

On the occasion, Shrouk Alaa Eldin, Co-founder and CEO of Career 180, said: "The Europe Career Summit represents a true embodiment of our vision to build a global employment network that empowers youth and connects them with job markets that value their skills. We implemented a proven model combining interactive exhibitions, practical workshops, inspiring discussions with industry leaders, and university-to-employer networking platforms and all powered by data-driven content that responds to market demands and youth ambitions across both Europe and the MENA region."

She added: "The summit’s content was carefully curated to address the evolving needs of the European labor market, with a focus on key emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and esports, all of which require future-ready skills and adaptability. At a time when 60% of companies in our region struggle to find qualified talent, and nearly 25% of youth remain unemployed, we see this as a critical gap that must be bridged through sustained cross-market collaboration.”

The event welcomed a distinguished lineup of speakers and experts, including Neil Attard, Director of Digital Literacy and Transversal Skills at the Ministry for Education, Michelle Vassallo Pulis, Senior Manager, People & Purpose at Deloitte, Chris Cachia, Co-Founder of Bloxx Bureau, Kersten Chircop, Business Development Director at GMR, Francis Ghersci, Head of Creative at Stargate Studios Malta and Neity Maddock, Investment Promotion & Trade Delegation Specialist.

Founded in 2017, Career 180 was established with a mission to empower youth through high-quality practical training and digital employment services. The platform utilizes a Learning Management System (LMS) powered by SaaS technology, offering over 300 recorded courses led by top industry experts. To date, it has reached more than one million learners and is currently working toward connecting 50,000 youth with decent job opportunities. Bridging the gap between education and employment remains a core priority for Career 180, achieved through data-driven training content and accessible digital tools.

In this context, Europe Career Summit 2025 stands as the first step in Career 180’s global expansion roadmap, designed to export its proven model to new markets and enhance the visibility of Arab talent in the global workforce. This move aligns seamlessly with Egypt Vision 2030, which champions a knowledge-based economy, youth empowerment, and innovation. The company plans to launch new editions of the summit in other European countries in the coming year, in collaboration with leading international institutions.

About Career 180:

Career 180 is a leading EdTech platform dedicated to career development and economic empowerment across the EMEA region. With a strong focus on bridging the skills gap, Career 180 offers comprehensive training programs designed to equip youth with the critical capabilities needed for today’s competitive job market.

The platform operates one of the region’s largest SaaS-based LMS solutions, featuring over 300 recorded courses across various industries and serving more than 300,000 users. Since its founding in 2017, Career 180 has launched and led multiple initiatives to align emerging talent with labor market needs, connect skilled professionals with job opportunities, and support entrepreneurs through targeted training and mentorship. Career 180 was recognized as one of Africa’s Top Startups by HolonIQ in 2022, 2023, and 2024.