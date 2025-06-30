The 14th International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS) returns to ADNEC, 12–14 September, as property developers shift focus to the regional economic powerhouse Abu Dhabi for their new developments

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi stands at the forefront of global real estate opportunity, which is going to be reflected in the 14th edition of the International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2025) taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 12 to 14 September, as investment in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector continues to grow to widen the UAE capital city’s expanding skyline.

With its stable economy, world-class infrastructure, and affluent communities, the emirate continues to attract discerning investors from around the world. The city’s vision for sustainable, high-end living makes it an ideal destination for those seeking both capital growth and lifestyle excellence.

Total real estate transaction value in Abu Dhabi grew by 34.5 per cent to Dh25.3 billion across 6,896 deals in the first quarter of 2025 in the emirate, compared to Dh18.82 billion from 5,773 transactions in the same period of 2024, according to Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi.

Buy and sell transactions totalled Dh15.51 billion through 3,819 transactions, reflecting a 26.7 per cent increase in value and an 11 per cent rise in volume compared to the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage transactions also recorded strong growth, reaching Dh9.8 billion through 3,077 transactions — a 49 per cent year-on-year increase.

This comes on top of the 28,249 transactions with a value of Dh96.2 billion, representing a 24.2 percent increase in the number of transactions and a 10.45 percent increase in total value in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to ADREC. Abu Dhabi saw a rise in transaction volumes in 2024, with approximately 14,662 units sold up four percent year-on-year and total sales reaching Dh47.9 billion.

“Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 is a comprehensive long-term plan that aims to transform the emirate into a diversified, sustainable, and globally integrated economy. At the heart of this vision is real estate development, which plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of urban living, economic growth, and social infrastructure,” Mr. Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, says.

“The strategy focuses on creating vibrant, livable communities supported by smart infrastructure, green spaces, and world-class amenities. With investments pouring into mixed-use developments, waterfront districts, cultural hubs, and high-tech business zones, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a real estate powerhouse in the region.

“Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 is more than a roadmap — it’s an open invitation to forward-thinking investors to be part of a transformative era. The time to move is now.”

As the UAE’s premier real estate platform since 2005, IREIS 2025 is set to welcome more than 2,000 visitors, bringing together global developers, investors, agents, and immigration consultants under one roof. With over 3,500 square metres of exhibition space, IREIS 2025 has already confirmed participation from 30+ exhibitors and will feature country pavilions from Turkey, Egypt, and others. The show is growing into a truly global stage.

Arun Bose emphasises, saying, “The resounding success of the real estate exhibition is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s dynamic market and global appeal. As one of the world’s wealthiest and most forward-looking cities, Abu Dhabi offers unmatched opportunities for investors. We are proud to have provided a platform that fosters growth, innovation, and meaningful partnerships—and we look forward to welcoming even more visionary investors to future editions of the expo.

“Every year, we are proud to see IREIS evolving into a truly global investment platform. In 2025, we’re not only building on past success but significantly raising the bar by introducing new pavilions, digital showcases, and stronger participation from migration consultants who support second-home and citizenship-by-investment programmes.”

IREIS 2025 introduces a dynamic new line-up for its attendees, including a corner for Citizenship by Immigration consultants who promotes global residency and second-home opportunities. Country pavilions such as Turkey and Egypt will highlight national real estate incentives, showcase premium projects, and facilitate bilateral investment discussions. New conference tracks will focus on sustainable urbanism, fractional ownership, golden visa reforms, and digital cross-border investing. This year, digital showcase zones will enable attendees to explore immersive virtual property tours and tech-enabled solutions that represent the future of real estate marketing.

The UAE property sector experienced robust growth in 2024, with over 331,300 real estate transactions across the four main emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman), totalling approximately Dh893 billion in value.

Underpinned by strong economic fundamentals, the UAE’s GDP reached an estimated US$568.6 billion in 2025, with projected real GDP growth hovering around four percent, signalling long-term confidence in the real estate sector. In 2024, a notable shift toward off-plan investments emerged, accounting for approximately 61 percent of total transaction value, reflecting an increased appetite for new developments and investor confidence.

Abu Dhabi’s luxury and branded residences segment is experiencing record-breaking growth in 2025, with branded residence launches increasing fourfold compared to the previous year, according to a latest report.

Driven by rising demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), international investors and long-term residents, the market has seen a 5 percent increase in luxury transactions valued at Dh7 million and above, reaching Dh6.3 billion in just the first four months of the year. Over half of these deals were in the Dh10 million and above segment, reflecting growing confidence in Abu Dhabi’s premium real estate segment. Investors, brokers and home buyers will find a wide collection of homes on display at IREIS to choose from.

IREIS 2025 promises visitors exclusive insights from government representatives, industry analysts, and private sector leaders regarding transaction reforms, pro-investment initiatives, and property-related regulatory updates. Attendees will also enjoy unmatched networking opportunities with high-net-worth families, institutional investors, legal advisors, global developers, and urban planners. Dedicated advisory booths will offer on-the-spot consultation on property licensing, financing, investment laws, and golden visa options.

What continues to set the UAE apart is its zero-tax regime, investor-friendly governance, and reputation as a global migration hub. Foreign ownership remains strong across all emirates, and approximately 6,700 millionaires are projected to relocate to the UAE by the end of 2025, further elevating its status as a wealth magnet and safe investment destination.

IREIS 2025 emerges as an unmissable convergence of opportunity and insight. With over 2,000 attendees expected, the event will act as a catalyst for real estate growth whether through second homes, lifestyle upgrades, or cross-border expansion. From Abu Dhabi’s urban stability and Sharjah’s green-living innovations to UAE-wide high yields and economic confidence, IREIS 2025 offers a panoramic view of the nation’s most promising and future-ready real estate markets.

