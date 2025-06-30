A Rabat conference and workshop with ICESCO, Qatar's General Authority of Customs and Morocco's Administration of Customs & Indirect Taxes focus on protecting cultural property.

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing commitment to preserving heritage, Qatar National Library (QNL), the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA)'s Regional Preservation and Conservation Centre for the Arab region, continues to champion efforts to prevent the illicit trade of cultural property across the region.

In collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Qatar's General Authority of Customs, and Morocco's Administration of Customs and Indirect Taxes, Qatar National Library (QNL) is co-organizing the International Conference and High-Level Regional Workshop on the Role of Customs Authorities in Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property.

The event, which began on 30 June and will continue until 5 July, is being held at ICESCO Headquarters in Rabat, Morocco. The initiative consists of an international conference on the opening day, followed by a comprehensive five-day regional workshop that brings together customs officials, cultural heritage professionals, and law enforcement representatives from across the region, focusing on enhancing customs officers' capacity to identify and safeguard cultural property, apply international legal frameworks, and collaborate effectively with cultural and enforcement institutions.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from distinguished officials including His Excellency Mr. Abdellatif Ouahbi, Minister of Justice, Kingdom of Morocco; His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Kingdom of Morocco; Ms. Tan Huism, Executive Director of Qatar National Library; and His Excellency Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Director-General of ICESCO, Mr. Talal Abdullah Al Shaibi, Assistant Chairman for Customs Affairs at Qatar's General Authority of Customs, along with senior officials Morocco's Administration of Customs and Indirect Taxes. Ms. Tan discussed the gravity of the increased threats to cultural heritage, and the importance of customs authorities in combating illicit trafficking, but also the role of the media and society. She discussed the efforts that Qatar National Library has made in this area, and the importance of working in partnership. She continued: "Cultural items are expressions of who we are as a society. They hold our collective memory, reflect our identity, and offer insight into our values and beliefs. By working hand in hand with regional and international partners, we remain committed to preventing the trafficking of cultural property and ensuring they are preserved for future generations," she said.

Mr. Talal Al Shaibi, Assistant Chairman for Customs Affairs at Qatar's General Authority of Customs, emphasized the importance of collaboration with organizations like QNL and ICESCO in strengthening the ability of customs authorities to protect cultural heritage across borders. "Customs authorities are often the first line of defence against the illegal movement of cultural assets. Thus, they play a crucial and leading role in combatting the illicit trade," he said.

Dr. Al Malik noted that the workshop represents a key milestone in building bridges between cultural institutions and customs authorities throughout the Islamic world, reinforcing ICESCO's mission to advance cultural heritage protection.

The event marked a significant step forward in strengthening regional cooperation to combat crimes against cultural property and further solidified QNL's leadership in heritage preservation.

QNL's efforts are aligned with Qatar's broader vision to safeguard cultural identity. As IFLA's Regional Preservation and Conservation Centre for the region, QNL plays a pivotal role in fostering regional collaboration, providing training and support for the protection of heritage.

About Qatar National Library

Qatar National Library acts as a steward of Qatar’s national heritage by collecting, preserving, and making available the country’s recorded history. The Library provides equal access to all types of information and services and aims to enable the people of Qatar to positively influence society by creating an exceptional learning and discovery environment.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, officially inaugurated Qatar National Library on 16 April 2018. The Library was granted the status of national library under the Amiri Decree No.11 of 20 March 2018.