Keynotes from HE Omar Sultan Al Olama, HE Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, and HE Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi

Sessions covered AI in healthcare, civil defence, synthetic realities, and more

Calls for global collaboration from INTERPOL, UNODC, and PwC

Gala Dinner hosted by UAE Public Prosecution celebrated international cooperation

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The second and final day of the Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025) concluded yesterday in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading force in shaping responsible, inclusive, and forward-looking technology governance. Hosted by the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) in strategic partnership with the UAE Public Prosecution, the summit welcomed over 1,000 participants from more than 20 countries, including ministers, senior officials, technologists, legal experts, and business professionals.

HE Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, remarked on the critical role of artificial intelligence in preparing future generations. She noted that fundamental technological transformations, particularly within AI, require accelerated efforts to prepare students and empower them with the necessary tools to contribute to the advancement of society. This, she added, also requires establishing ethical frameworks related to these technologies, enabling them to maximise their benefits and their applications in daily life.

Her Excellency explained: “Integrating AI concepts and tools into academic curriculum represents a strategic investment in building more resilient societies prepared for the demands of the future.” She emphasised that the education system in the UAE, based on its unwavering commitment to anticipating the future of education globally, has worked to incorporate AI into its curricula, which has been a pioneering and proactive step aimed at achieving a qualitative shift in the quality of educational outcomes and their readiness for the future.

In a keynote address, HE Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, underscored the UAE’s early investment in building a national AI ecosystem that prioritises flexibility, responsibility, and competitiveness. “Guided by visionary leadership, the UAE recognised early on the importance of artificial intelligence and the need to shape its future through bold action and responsible governance. We have mobilised national capabilities, enacted forward-looking regulatory frameworks, and launched pioneering initiatives to stay ahead of rapid transformations and enhance our global competitiveness,” he said. “The UAE’s approach is rooted in flexibility, global collaboration, and the development of technologies that empower societies and drive responsible innovation. This summit reflects our national commitment, providing a global platform to advance policy dialogue and build a balanced international framework for governing advanced technologies.”

HE Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet, reflected on the UAE’s long-term vision for governance. “Embedding responsible technology governance into national policy is not a short-term ambition. It is part of a broader commitment to shaping agile institutions, forward-looking legislation, and resilient societies capable of navigating the complexities of the digital age.”

Throughout the day, speakers tackled emerging policy challenges and opportunities across a wide range of sectors. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Co-Founder of Binance and Giggle Academy, explored how regulatory systems can evolve to meet the demands of a decentralized Web3 landscape, while Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute, highlighted the dual imperative of innovation and resilience in an era shaped by AI and quantum disruption.

Sector-focused sessions delved into the role of AI in healthcare, civil defence, education, creative industries, and manufacturing. HE Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Health Regulations Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), along with representatives from NMC Healthcare and the Al Dhafra Youth Council, examined how governance frameworks must keep pace with the deployment of AI in clinical environments to ensure data protection and improved patient outcomes. In a separate session, leaders from Honeywell, BP, AIQ, and Coders Launchpad discussed the industrial transformation underway through smart manufacturing, and the safeguards needed to ensure responsible and secure deployment.

Creative sector governance was also in focus, as speakers from the National Library and Archives, Byteplus, and Lune Technologies addressed the risks and rights associated with generative AI and digital content ownership. The future of education was explored by a panel featuring HE Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, alongside voices from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Abundance Studio, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lameen Abdul-Malik. Together, they emphasised the critical need to integrate tech governance into education systems to prepare the next generation of professionals.

Sessions also examined cybersecurity threats, regulation of quantum computing, and financial crime prevention in the digital era. Experts from ADIB, M-PESA, the UAE Space Agency, and CyberSage shed light on the evolving nature of cross-border risks, while global voices from INTERPOL, UNODC, and PwC stressed the urgency of multilateral collaboration in combating digital crimes and closing governance gaps. Christophe Legrand of PASQAL provided insight into the regulatory implications of quantum technologies, while Walter Pasquarelli of OECD.AI addressed the societal shifts triggered by synthetic realities.

The role of youth in co-authoring the future of tech governance was a key thread throughout the day, with active participation from the Dubai, Fujairah, Al Dhafra, and Umm Al Quwain Youth Councils. Their presence underscored the summit’s commitment to inclusive dialogue and intergenerational knowledge exchange.

In a culminating session, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, and Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, shared exclusive insights drawn from two days of deliberation. They presented a strategic roadmap aimed at accelerating global coordination, ethical innovation, and institutional readiness for emerging technology governance.

Celebrating Progress and Partnership

The first day of the summit ended with a formal Gala Dinner hosted by the UAE Public Prosecution, bringing together dignitaries, speakers, and international partners. The evening served as both a celebration of collective achievement and a reaffirmation of the UAE’s commitment to shaping global conversations around advanced technologies with ethics, ambition, and shared purpose.

About GETS

The Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS) – under the authority of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) with UAE Public Prosecution as a strategic partner – is a premier global forum committed to advancing responsible innovation and governance in areas such as AI, Web3, and Quantum Computing. The summit seeks to develop ethical, sustainable, and forward-thinking policies that protect society while promoting technological progress.

GETS is hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Chairman of the Presidential Court. In hosting GETS 2025, the UAE aims to position itself as a leading force in shaping the future of technological governance.