The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) is conducting an intensive training course on pearls and gemstones at the Kooheji Training Hall within Youth City 2030, currently taking place at Exhibition World Bahrain.

The 14th edition of Youth City is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs in partnership with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and is dedicated to empowering youth through diverse learning experiences.

The training course, tailored specifically for youth with an interest in the pearls and jewellery sector, covers five core subjects: pearls, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, and diamonds. The program immerses participants in Bahrain's rich pearling heritage, while establishing foundational expertise in the key gemstones – essential competencies for mastering jewellery design craftsmanship.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, noted that this initiative is part of the Institute’s continued efforts to preserve Bahrain’s rich pearl heritage and pass on its legacy to the next generation, and stated, "DANAT is committed to equipping young Bahrainis with the practical experience and technical knowledge needed to explore professional pathways in the sector. Through direct engagement with gemmological equipment and interaction with industry professionals, participants were able to deepen their understanding of the pearl and gemstone field and develop valuable foundational skills."

Mrs. Jamsheer further explained that the course was carefully designed to offer a fully immersive and interactive experience, bridging both the theoretical and practical dimensions of gemmological education. It supports DANAT’s broader mission of building national capacity by preparing a new generation of experts and specialists who are ready to contribute to the growth of the sector.

The programme also reflects DANAT’s continued commitment to delivering world-class professional training opportunities within Bahrain and across the Middle East, empowering young Bahrainis with the confidence, capabilities, and expertise to pursue successful careers in the pearl and gemstone industry.

-Ends-

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

For more information on DANAT, kindly contact.

muneera.alfadhel@DANAT.bh

Marketing & Communications