CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- Mining and investment cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) intensified in 2025 with the signing of several agreements. As the world’s leading cobalt producer - responsible for over 70% of global output -, a leading tin producer and Africa’s top copper producer, the DRC’s mining value chain is presenting increasingly attractive and strategic investment opportunities for UAE investors.

As the DRC seeks to leverage UAE investments to unlock its $24 trillion-worth of mineral potential, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 will serve as a vital platform for strengthening UAE-DRC partnerships. The event will feature a dedicated Middle East-Africa Roundtable, featuring high-level panel discussions and project showcases, providing UAE investors the opportunity to connect with DRC policymakers and mining stakeholders.

With growing global demand for energy transition and fourth industrial revolution minerals, the UAE is actively expanding its footprint in the DRC to secure mineral supply chains.

UAE Investments in DRC Mining

Congolese mining company Buenassa partnered with UAE-based NG9 Holding to develop the DRC’s first integrated copper-cobalt refinery in mid-July. The facility is set to produce 30,000 tons of copper cathodes and 5,000 tons of cobalt sulphate annually, supporting the DRC’s push for local beneficiation and value addition in its mining sector.

In June 2025, Abu Dhabi’s International Resources Holding (IRH) announced a $366 million acquisition of a majority stake in mining firm Alphamin Resources. The deal provides IRH with access to the DRC’s Bisie Tin Complex - one of the world’s largest and highest-grade tin deposits, responsible for 6% of global supply. IRH’s investment in the project is expected to reinforce the DRC’s role in the global tin market, with demand projected to grow by 20% by 2035. At AMW, a panel titled Cobalt Opportunity: DRC’s Strategic Position in the EV Revolution, will connect UAE investors with opportunities in the DRC’s expanding critical mineral sector.

Beyond mining, UAE investments are also bolstering the DRC’s energy infrastructure. NG9 Holding also signed a deal with Congolese energy company Kipay Energy to develop a 46 MW hydropower facility in Haut-Katanga, which will contribute to a total of 166 MW of electricity - helping to secure stable power supply for mining operations in the region. As UAE interest in the DRC’s mining and energy sectors continues to grow, AMW will catalyze new partnerships, investments and deal signings that will further integrate the two nations’ strategic interests in mineral development.

