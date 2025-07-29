The event held in partnership with Škoda and supported by Dubai Sports Council expects 2,000 riders

World famous amateur cycling event held in the spirit of the iconic Tour de France

Pre-registration officially opens from July 27, 2025, with a 15% discount on entry

Dubai, UAE – Following its successful debut in February this year, L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France will return for its second edition on Sunday 25 January 2026. Organised with the support of official partner Škoda and government partner Dubai Sports Council, the world-class cycling event is set to attract even more participants, while offering an expanded weekend program of activities for all of the family.

The inaugural edition of L’Étape Dubai welcomed over 1,000 participants, including 243 international riders and 266 Emiratis, making it the largest first-edition amateur cycling event of its kind in the UAE. The race featured 101 km and 50 km competitive courses, a 20 km family-friendly ride and kids’ races, passing key landmarks across the city.

Reinforcing its status as the premier platform for amateur cyclists to experience the spirit of the Tour de France in the Middle East, the 2026 edition of L’Étape Dubai aims to build on this momentum by increasing participation to a total 2,000 cyclists across the various categories. Pre-registration opens on 27 July 2025, offering a 15% early-bird discount ahead of the official registration launch in September.

In addition to the main race, the 2026 weekend program will expand its community and family engagement elements. The Saturday (24 January) will once again host the popular, non-competitive Family Ride and Kids' Races, with new initiatives and family-oriented activities led by Škoda, welcoming even greater participation of families and first-time riders. The weekend will also feature an enhanced fan village and broader race village activations, with community cycling activities being planned after the summer in the lead-up to the race.

The 2026 edition of L’Étape Dubai is also set to welcome legendary former Tour de France riders to the UAE, building on the participation of three former Tour de France riders in 2025.

Essa Sharif, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council, said: "We are delighted to welcome this truly world-famous race back to Dubai, following the huge success of the inaugural edition held in 2024, that witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 amateur cyclists of various nationalities from within and outside the country.

“I am confident that the next edition will be even more successful, thanks to the heightened stature of cycling in Dubai and the availability of tracks extending hundreds of kilometers across the city. This is in addition to the increasing number of people practicing this wonderful sport, and the extensive experience of the Dubai Sports Council and the organising committee in hosting cycling races.”

He further added: "The race will be held in January, at a time when we enjoy wonderful weather, and I feel this will be the perfect opening to a busy season of international cycling races in Dubai. The race routes will be carefully selected to allow thousands of participants to enjoy cycling in the most beautiful areas and destinations in Dubai, which boasts a variety of unique cultural, tourist and residential landmarks. Participating in this race will be an unforgettable experience that will remain in the participants’ memories and in their records of achievements.”

Antoine Quiers of A.S.O, organisers of the Tour de France, said: “After this successful first year, we are very proud to announce that L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France will come back to the UAE for a second edition. At A.S.O. we are already looking forward to the next edition. Thanks to the priceless support of the key stakeholders, including Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police, Škoda Middle East, and all the event sponsors we are certain that L’Étape Dubai will be even more successful in 2026. Together, we will once again bring the magic of the Tour de France to Dubai!”

Fairouz Al Qazi, race director of L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France powered by Škoda, commented: "The first year of the event confirmed that road cycling is booming in Dubai and throughout the Emirates and I am extremely happy and proud that today we can announce the date for 2026 as well as the launch of the pre-registration period for the second edition. We would like to thank Škoda Middle East, Dubai Sport Council and Dubai Police, as well as our other partners for their support and we look forward to another cycling adventure. Let the journey begin again!”

Lukas Honzak, Managing Director of Škoda Middle East, added: “As a long-standing global partner of the Tour de France, we are proud to bring its spirit to UAE with L’Etape Dubai and support the country’s growing passion for cycling. The event has proven in its inaugural year that it perfectly reflects Škoda values — promoting active lifestyles, smarter mobility, focusing on supporting community & families in the UAE. After witnessing the great success of L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France earlier this year, we are thrilled to continue our support as the event’s official partner. We invite all cyclists of all ages and skill levels from the UAE to join the movement and start their cycling journeys with Škoda by their side and enjoy a range of pre-race and race activities for cycling fans of all ages and levels. With even more riders expected next year, we look forward to making the L’Etape Dubai 2026 edition even more memorable, together”.

L’Étape by Tour de France is the world’s largest amateur cycling series, designed to deliver the authentic experience of the Tour de France to amateur riders around the world. The Dubai edition is held under closed-road conditions and in 2025 featured two formats: The Race (101 km) and The Ride (50 km), offering cyclists of all levels the opportunity to compete in a professionally managed and internationally recognised event.

