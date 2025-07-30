VA Tech Wabag (Wabag), a leading pure-play water technology Indian multinational group, has announced that it has been awarded a contract worth SAR1.02 billion ($272 million) by the Saudi Water Authority (SWA) for the development of a sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply as well as construction, and commissioning of the mega desalination plant, to be developed on a greenfield site located along the west coast of the kingdom.

Once completed, the mega project will boast a 300 million litres per day (MLD) capacity.

On the contract win, Rohan Mittal, the Head of Strategy and Business Growth for GCC at Wabag, said: "We are immensely proud to have emerged successful in this prestigious project not just once, but twice."

"This repeat success underscores the strength of our technical competence, competitiveness and our deep-rooted capabilities in executing large and complex desalination projects. This prestigious project, aligns with and contributes to the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and reinforces Wabag’s global leadership in the desalination sector," he added.

