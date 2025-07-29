Jeddah:Saudi Expo Real Estate Development & Ownership “SEREDO 2025” exhibition, is set to take place in Jeddah from 9-11 September 2025 at the Jeddah Superdome under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.

The third edition of SEREDO 2025 represents the first real estate investment destination in Jeddah Governorate, and witnesses the participation of a large group of real estate companies, banks and financial institutions, to showcase the latest residential projects and financing offers that aim to increase the rate of home ownership among citizens to 70%, which is what Saudi Vision 2030 aspires to.

HRH Princess Deena bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of SEREDO 2025, explained that this year's exhibition will witness a qualitative development in its content and participation, compared to previous editions, both in terms of the diversity of exhibitors and the size of accompanying events.

She emphasized the organizing committee's keenness to attract a selection of leading local and international companies in the fields of real estate development, finance, and engineering, with the aim of enhancing the visitor experience and empowering investors.

The exhibition is expected to receive more than 100,000 visitors, which will make this edition the most sustainable in the history of the SEREDO exhibition.

The exhibition also aims to strengthen local and international partnerships, explore the many promising investment opportunities in the Bride of the Red Sea, and keep pace with its urban development.

Additionally, the exhibition will discuss key related topics that will impact the future of real estate through its diverse sessions.

These topics include quality, sustainable building practices, smart home technologies, mastering real estate auction methods, analyzing recent market trends, studying smart investment strategies, and the impact of geospatial data science, which is driving a radical transformation in the Saudi real estate sector, among other important and interesting topics.