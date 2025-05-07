Region’s biggest gaming conference returns on 7 and 8 May to facilitate comprehensive networking and funding opportunities for more than 1,500 developers, publishers, distributors, tool providers, and investors

Two-day conference delivers a packed schedule of dynamic and interactive sessions across nine themed tracks, in addition to the first-ever Investment Summit and the popular return of MENA Games Industry Awards

Esteemed speaker line-up will be led by the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, as well as industry visionaries and pioneers from the global gaming industry

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The region’s premier B2B gaming conference GameExpo Summit 2025 returns to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Zabeel Hall 1 on 7 and 8 May, bringing together global leaders, investors, and innovators to the heart of MENA’s fast-growing gaming economy. Powered by Pocket Gamer Connects in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the conference is part of the fourth edition of the citywide Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

The annual conference is set to welcome more than 1,500 industry professionals from around the world, making it an ideal platform for businesses to connect with global developers, publishers, distributors, tool providers, and investors. Attendees have a rare and focused opportunity to stay ahead of the curve by exploring nine themed tracks focused on new technologies from web3, AI, and metaverse, as well as the latest approaches, techniques, and trends in monetisation, user acquisition, retention, payments, webstores, games publishing, development, and beyond to explore the unprecedented growth of the MENA market.

An esteemed line-up of over 70 speakers, visionaries, and pioneers are leading strategic discussions, including H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Rights Sector at UAE Ministry of Economy; Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME; Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du; Jê Alipio, Director and Head of Business Development (Games), APAC & MENA at The Walt Disney Company; as well as several other high-profile panellists from across the global gaming industry.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: “The GameExpo Summit, held as part of our citywide Dubai Esports and Games Festival, has evolved into a critical platform for global industry professionals to engage with the most dynamic developments shaping the future of gaming. In a sector defined by constant innovation - from AI and immersive technologies to new models of monetisation and investment - the Summit provides a focused environment where ideas can be instantly activated and opportunities immediately scaled. This year, we are deepening our commitment to not only enabling high-value connections, but also driving strategic dialogue around the future of esports and gaming. By convening developers, publishers, investors, and innovators under one roof, we aim to reinforce Dubai’s role as a central hub for gaming and digital innovation across the region. The momentum behind the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 underscores the city’s ambition, and the Summit plays a direct role in translating that vision into tangible outcomes for the industry.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: "As the official telecom partner for the GameExpo Summit 2025, du is not just showcasing its commitment to driving innovation in the gaming industry; we are on a mission to empower cutting-edge gaming experiences through unmatched connectivity, innovation, and collaborative efforts. By offering high-speed internet, ultra-low latency, and the transformative power of 5G, we ensure that gamers experience no interruptions or lag - elements critically important for real-time multiplayer games and fast-paced cloud gaming scenarios. Our embrace of edge computing has successfully minimised latency, bringing data processing closer to users and opening up unparalleled possibilities for gamers to fully immerse themselves in their gaming experience. We are committed to fostering breakthroughs and partnerships that will shape the future of gaming, ensuring a thriving ecosystem for gaming innovation."

Launching for the first time at GameExpo Summit main stage, the Investment Summit explores current and emerging investment trends within the gaming sector. Running for the afternoon of Day 1, the programme features panels and talks specifically structured to focus on games industry investment - such as the benefits of investing in Dubai, spotting opportunities in emerging markets, and global trends shaping the sector.

Another brand-new addition to the programme this year is PitchPlay, produced in partnership with DMCC as part of the Investment Summit to offer game entrepreneurs, developers, tech studios, tool makers, and service companies the chance to gain investment from a panel of experts and win prizes worth AED 55,000 – including a DMCC Gaming Centre Package worth AED 30,000 and a AED 25,000 Steel Media promotional package. Returning as an event favourite this year is The Very Big Indie Pitch competition, celebrating new indie games across mobile, PC and console while enabling developers to receive real-time feedback and identify new market opportunities from potential customers in a speed-networking format. In parallel, Connector SpeedMatch sessions have been designed as carefully matched rapid-fire meetings to pair game developers with publishers and investors to identify the right funding opportunities and partnerships. Meanwhile, the Big Indie Zone exclusive expo area invites indie developers to showcase their games to the industry’s decision makers. Lastly, the Futura Advice Pitstop hosts a marathon of one-on-one consultations with seasoned legal and tax experts.

Marking its highly anticipated return to the Summit this year are the prestigious MENA Games Industry Awards, celebrating the very best businesses and individuals who are propelling the exciting MENA games industry forward. The awards spotlight every part of the ecosystem, from game developers and publishers to advertising and monetisation companies, tool-makers, and support companies, as well as new emerging technologies that enable the magic to happen. In a thrilling showcase of the sector's top talents, special award categories also pay homage to true industry legends who have made their mark on the industry.

Gaming industry professionals can secure their place at the GameExpo Summit with tickets starting at AED 350, available exclusively on Platinumlist. Ticket holders receive FREE access to DEF’s flagship consumer GameExpo event happening from 9-11 May in DWTC, Zabeel Halls 2 and 3.

GameExpo Summit is powered by Pocket Gamer Connects in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); with the support of DMCC Gaming Centre, Playhop, Cloudflare, Xsolla, ID@XBox, Gaming Lab, Almedia, American University of Dubai, Sensor Tower, Winking Studios, Futura, Immersionica, Ludo, Infactica SDK, Gamelight, BLK BOX, LavegaPro, Merak Capital, Game Factory Talents, Infernozilla, TrueWorld Studios, and Jollify Games.

About Dubai Esports and Games Festival

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF 2025) takes place from 25 April to 11 May. Launched in 2022, the annual festival returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre once again this year. The festival aims to set and influence trends across both the global and regional gaming industry, and bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation. DEF 2025 features a combination of events including a lively GameExpo, esports tournaments, and influencer challenges, alongside GameExpo Summit, a thought-provoking and business stimulating conference and B2B networking event that connects companies from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.