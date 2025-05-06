Dubai - The eighth edition of the Construction Technology ConFex (CTF) and Property Technology ConFex (PTF) successfully concluded on 1 May 2025, driving smarter, greener, and faster digital transformation across the built environment.

Supported by the Dubai Land Department and Dubai Municipality, the event welcomed over 1000 attendees, including top developers, contractors, consultants, technology providers and government representatives. Major decision-makers from across the region and beyond gathered to explore cutting-edge innovations reshaping construction and property technology.

Organised by Ventures Connect, this year’s ConFEX hosted more than 160 speakers, 40 exhibitors and facilitated over 550 B2B meetings, sparking impactful discussions and strategic partnerships.

Aisha Ali, COO, Premier Construction Software, headline sponsor of the event, said:

“As a leader in the AI-powered construction ERP space, Premier Construction Software was thrilled to connect with fellow industry thought leaders at the 8th Annual Construction Technology Confex UAE 2025. This event allowed us to showcase how accounting software is transforming the way general contractors and developers operate. CTF is an ideal stage to champion innovation and advance the digital transformation conversation.”

The conference agenda focused on four key pillars: Tech for Climate, Tech for the Social Agenda, Tech for Competitive Edge, and Tech for Productivity and Performance, each reflecting the urgent need to accelerate digital adoption and meet national decarbonisation goals.

A central theme was the growing convergence of Contech and Proptech, highlighting how the traditionally separate domains are evolving into a unified, tech-driven ecosystem. Speakers emphasised that bridging these areas unlocks new efficiencies, drives sustainability, and enables adaptable spaces that respond to changing occupancy needs and user experiences.

Technology focus areas included AI and IoT, modern construction methods, robotics, Common Data Environments, digital twins, and cybersecurity. The conference also explored innovations in data centre infrastructure, super apps, and tech-enabled urban living, reinforcing the depth of the program.

“This was our biggest CTF and PTF to date, and the positive feedback from speakers, sponsors, and attendees underlines the growing importance of understanding how digitalisation and technology are transforming the built environment,” said Katie Briggs, Director, CTF. “Contech and Proptech are evolving into a seamless ecosystem bound by technology, driving smarter, more efficient, and sustainable construction and real estate practices.”

Industry leaders from companies such as Aldar Properties, NEOM, Red Sea Global, ROSHN Group, Emaar, Masdar City, Alec, Damac Properties, and Sobha Realty shared insights, case studies, and collaborative visions for the future. Attendees benefited from high-value networking opportunities and actionable knowledge designed to improve both capital expenditure (CapEx) and operational efficiency (OpEx) across the asset lifecycle.

The Construction Technology Awards 2025, held on 1 May, celebrated standout individuals, organisations, and projects demonstrating leadership in digital transformation, innovation, and sustainability. With over 300 submissions across 24 categories, the awards drew regional attention and elevated industry benchmarks.

Project Awards

Sustainable Project of the Year: Warsan Waste Management Centre - Dubai Municipality

BIM Project of the Year: Amaala Staff Village - Zone 5 - Group AMANA

Offsite Project of the Year: Sindalah Island - BEC Arabia

Digital Project of the Year: Adassa - NEOM

Tech for Safety & Wellbeing Award: Operational Excellence Through Technology For Safety & Wellbeing - Emaar The Economic City (KAEC)

Organisation Awards

BIM Organisation of the Year: Dubai Municipality

Consultant of the Year: PNC Architects | Sobha Realty

Contractor of the Year: Trojan Construction Group

Startup of the Year: MyCrane

Digital Design Organisation of the Year: AtkinsRéalis

Sustainable Organisation of the Year: Majid Al Futtaim

Digital Transformation of the Year - Client: Dubai Holding Real Estate

Digital Transformation of the Year - Contractor: Innovo

Digital Transformation of the Year - Consultant: Khatib & Alami

PropTech Digital Transformation Award: A.R.M. Holding

PropTech Digital Transformation Award - Highly Commended: ROSHN Group

Individual Awards

ConTech Rising Star of the Year: Ammar Al Jamal - Trojan General Contracting

ConTech Star of the Year: Amarnath Patnam - PNC Architects

Bim Champion of the Year - Client: Abuzar Aftab Shaikh - Red Sea Global

Bim Champion of the Year - Contractor: Youssry Salman - Saudi Binladin Group - Contracting

BIM Champion of the Year - Consultant: Huzaifa Electricwala - Parsons

Sustainability Leader of the Year: Nazly Asadollahpour - Majid Al Futtaim

Editor’s Choice Award - Digital Project: Aldar Properties

Editor’s Choice Award - Workforce Digital Upskilling: Rua Al Madinah Holding

ConTech Leader of the Year: Ismail Azam - NEOM

The success of CTF and PTF 2025 was made possible through the support of sponsors and exhibitors, including Procore, Coburns-Pulse Air Testing, Premier Construction Software, Dassault Systèmes, Khatib & Alami, EllisDon, First Bit, Danaos Management, Egnyte, Trojan Construction Group, Lupa Technology, Milwaukee, Tendered, Bentley, Masin Al, Parsons, ALEC, ALEMCO, LINQ, Vortex, ePROMIS, ImageGrafix Software, Cupix, PropVR, CMIC, KEO International Consultants, Optima, Angelswing, ARISTON Group, Group AMANA, Dupod, Dubox, Facilio, AtkinsRéalis, 5th Street, Innovo, CIVE, CEB - Mohamed Elkhateeb Holding Company, ZWSOFT, WhiteHelmet, Gamma AR, Netsmartz, Xpedeon, 36 Zero, nCircle, Al Suwaidi Computer, Siraj Finance, Propwise, Shape, Deed, Urban Surveys, Al Waab Building Contracting, Mygate, Zoho, Cube and Digital Solution.

