CAPE TOWN, South Africa,/ -- The African Mining Week (AMW) conference - Africa’s premier event for the mining sector, scheduled for October 1–3, 2025 in Cape Town – will feature a dedicated session titled Invest in Angola’s Mining Sector, sharing insight into the vast investment opportunities across the country’s mineral landscape. The session will showcase the immense, untapped potential of Angola’s diverse mineral resources, providing investors with strategic insights and actionable pathways to capitalize on this burgeoning market.

Rich in a variety of minerals, including diamonds, copper, gold, lithium, rare earths and more, Angola offers significant growth opportunities for mining companies. As such, the Angolan session seeks to unlock these opportunities by connecting stakeholders under the broader event theme: From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.

In the diamond sector, the session will provide insight into strategic investment opportunities. A global leader in diamond production, Angola already presents a compelling investment case, backed by over 732 million carats of untapped diamond reserves valued at more than $140 billion. The country is pursuing both upstream expansion and downstream beneficiation. Key developments include a new pilot production and processing facility at Luachimba, launched by ENDIAMA - the national diamond company - and ongoing feasibility studies at the Xamacanda site. Global mining firm De Beers is also advancing exploration across eight new diamond project targets. AMW will link these promising projects with global investors and strategic partners, in line with Angola’s ambitions to leverage its diamond wealth for sustainable economic growth.

Beyond diamonds, Angola is making substantial strides in its critical minerals sector as part of its long-term strategy to become a leading exporter of processed critical minerals - essential for the global energy transition. The government has identified 34 critical minerals, with key projects like Pensana’s Longonjo Rare Earth Project driving the market expansion. In March 2025, Pensana secured $268 million in funding to begin phase one of development. The project will enable Angola to supply 5% of the world’s high-grade rare earth carbonate, significantly boosting its role in the global rare earth sector. AMW will make a strong case for Angolan critical minerals, providing a platform where partners, investors and mining corporation can engage and sign deals.

Meanwhile, AMW 2025 will bring together global stakeholders to explore Angola’s copper, lithium and manganese landscape. The country is advancing projects in these industries and new investment would fuel growth even further. China’s Shining Star is set to begin commercial production at its 40-million-ton Mavoio-Tetelo copper project in northern Angola in 2025, while Ivanhoe Mines is undertaking extensive copper exploration. Mining companies Tyranna Resources and ST New Materials are unlocking new frontiers in lithium and manganese, while Rio Tinto is exploring for base metals under an agreement signed in 2024. These efforts underscore increasing international interest in Angola’s critical mineral potential.

