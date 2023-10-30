Kuwait - During Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Al Mulla Group - a leading diversified privately held Business Group based in the State of Kuwait - organized several information and awareness sessions on Breast Cancer for the Group employees, as well as facilitating special testing and checkups for them at leading medical testing centers in Kuwait. The first awareness session was held at the Group’s Headquarters in Shuwaikh on October 23 in collaboration with the medical team at Royal Hayat Hospital, an affiliate of Al Mulla Group and a leading best luxury private hospital in Kuwait. The second session was held at the Headquarters of Al Mulla Engineering on October 25 in collaboration with a specialized medical team from the Ministry of Health in the State of Kuwait. Al Mulla Group also collaborated with MED CELL medical testing centers in Kuwait to provide various laboratory and medical tests to Group employees at special corporate rates during global breast cancer awareness month.

Chief Strategy Officer at Al Mulla Group Ms. Danah A. Al Mulla accompanied by members of the medical staff at Royale Hayat hospital, joined a group of female staff at our headquarters of Al Mulla Group in Shuwaikh, and received valuable information about the importance of early detection practices of breast cancer, and the medical support services that are currently available at the Royale Hayat Hospital.

In parallel, the Managing Director of Al Mulla Engineering Ms. Anfal N. Al Mulla joined her team at the awareness session that was held at the Headquarters of Al Mulla Engineering in collaboration with the medical team from the Ministry of Health in the State of Kuwait and received informative illustrations on the importance of early detection practices of breast cancer as a measure of prevention, as well as guides to available medical support and healthcare services that are currently available at the public medical institutions in the State of Kuwait.

Commenting on the occasion, Chief Strategy Officer of Al Mulla Group Ms. Danah A. Al Mulla said: “I’m delighted to participate in the Breast Cancer Awareness initiative, which has been organized by our team at Al Mulla Group and Royale Hayat Hospital, to support our employees’ wellbeing”. She added, “At Al Mulla Group, we are committed to support public health initiatives that aim to reinforce our Core Values of positive social engagement and endorse healthy behaviors and life styles among our employees, leading to the prosperity and wellbeing of the community.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Al Mulla Engineering Ms. Anfal N. Al Mulla praised the collaborative efforts by the medical team at the Ministry of Health and said, “We are grateful for the great support from the medical team at the Ministry of Health and their professional doctors for sharing their time, efforts, and valuable information about this serious illness and shedding light on current preventative methods such as early detection, and basic treatment methods. We look forward to other opportunities of collaboration in the future to share knowledge about important health issues.”

During these events, the medical staff at Royale Hayat Hospital and the Ministry of Health including specialized doctors, and therapists presented general information and practical case studies about breast cancer symptoms, best practices of early detection methods, general health guides, and conducted blood pressure and blood sugar testing for the participants. Al Mulla Group employees were also able to conduct medical tests and examinations at MED CELL medical centers throughout the month, where they received information and guides on best practices of early detection as a measure of prevention.

These initiatives come as part of Al Mulla Group’s commitment to its Corporate Governance and CSR policies that embrace the promotion of healthy life styles and wellbeing in the community at large, and among its employees in particular. Our collaborations with private hospitals, medical centers and institutions in the public health sector are reflective of our Core Values of Excellence, Innovation and Professionalism and our deeply rooted principle of being leaders in everything that we do, and giving back to the community whenever possible towards building healthy communities, promoting well-being, and contributing to a prosperous future for Kuwait.

For more information about Al Mulla Group visit www.almullagroup.com