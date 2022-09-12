Abu Dhabi: - Al Masaood Group Industrial, a part of Al Masaood Group and a highly diversified UAE-based business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions, is participating in the upcoming Middle East Manufacturing & Technology (MEMT) Expo, which is taking place from the 12th to the 14th of September 2022, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo, which is the region’s only event dedicated to the manufacturing and industrialisation industry, will witness the participation of key players from local and international companies. During the event, businesses will showcase their technologies and solutions in construction and manufacturing.

Al Masaood Group Industrial, represented by Al Masaood Bergum and the manufacturing department of Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment (CV&E) at the Expo, is highlighting its latest solutions for the construction and oil and gas industries.

Al Masaood Bergum, one of the UAE’s leading modular and prefabricated building solutions providers, is showcasing its latest construction solutions: Hybrid Modular Solutions (HMS) and Cross Laminated Timber (CLT).

Hybrid Modular Solutions (HMS) are rapidly growing cold formed materials used by Al Masaood Bergum to make the construction process easier and products stronger. Used in residential and commercial building structures, the Hybrid Modular Solutions are recyclable, time efficient, easily transported and installed, with minimal requirement for manpower on site.

The second construction solution showcased by Al Masaood Bergum is the Cross Laminated Timber (CLT), which is a prefabricated, solid engineered wood panel made by a highly sustainable carbon capturing material. It provides solid structural capabilities, thermal and acoustic properties, and other benefits, including 40 per cent faster construction and 30 per cent better manpower utilization. Using Cross Laminated Timber reflects Al Masaood Bergum’s commitment to foster sustainability and reduce carbon emissions during construction.

Meanwhile, the newly created manufacturing department of Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment (CV&E) division is highlighting various products designed to meet the needs of the Oil and Gas industry. The department designs and manufactures a wide range of customized, efficient, and safe oilfield servicing equipment - including blending equipment, centrifugal pumps, high pressure pumps and servicing stimulation equipment.

Hani El Tannir, CEO, Group Industrial, said: “The manufacturing sector in the Middle East has embraced technological innovations in recent years, keeping in mind its critical role in diversifying the economies of the region. We are delighted to be a part of the Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo as it provides an excellent platform for leaders in the sector to highlight their technologies and solutions. It also highlights our support of the UAE’s Industrialization strategy and ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign to offer more sustainable options that serve the country’s manufacturing industry.”

Tannir added: “We are also happy to introduce our new manufacturing department under our Commercial Vehicles & Equipment division at this event, in line with our vision to provide holistic and customized solutions to serve our customers in this vital sector.”

The Middle East represents a vast opportunity for the global manufacturing industry given its strategic location between Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. By bringing a wide array of international companies and brands under one roof to foster new concepts and ideas for business growth, Middle East Manufacturing & Technology (MEMT) Expo provides a highly effective environment for manufacturing, technology, and industrialisation industries to upscale their businesses.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood – Group Industrial

Al Masaood – Group Industrial is a highly diversified business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions. A leader in the UAE’s industrial sector, Al Masaood – Group Industrial caters to the needs of major industries such as oil and gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics, modular construction, automotive and accessories, and many more. Under the Al Masaood – Group Industrial umbrella are Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), Projects and Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Bergum LLC, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories Division (TBA), and ARB Emirates.

The company’s portfolio of products and services is provided through its partnerships with major international brands, as well as through locally developed manufacturing solutions. Some of the top global brands associated with the company include Volvo Penta, MTU, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, KSB, BBV, MAN Energy, Bridgestone, Total, ARB, Leroy Somer, and TCM. Through its power, engineering, and industrial units, it has built some of the largest repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and operation facilities in the UAE.

Besides engaging in in-country public-private partnerships to drive the industrial identity of the nation, Al Masaood – Group Industrial is also focused on offering a wide array of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, including eco-friendly modular buildings, Mobile Solar Applications, EV Charging Units based on solar energy, Hydrogen System Development. Al Masaood – Group Industrial also has a Steel Fabrication arm, and a network of automotive service centres.

For more information, please visit https://www.masaood.com/en/our-business/industrial/.

For more information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group

Email : media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

Marwa Kaabour

Group Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

Email: marwa_kaabour@masaood.com