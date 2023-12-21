AJMAN, UAE – The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is kicking off "Freej Mayan" Festival on December 23 and 24, shedding light on the emirate's rich heritage. The festival, which will be held in the Ajman Heritage District and Souq Saleh, is part of ongoing efforts to preserve cultural heritage and foster community engagement.

The festival boasts artistic performances by international traditional bands and traditional games in the Heritage District and Souq Saleh. Attendees can also participate in interactive heritage workshops, featuring hands-on activities like crafting traditional items. Don't miss out on the shopping experience at Freej Mayan shops – “Dekaken Freej Mayan”. Support the 'Khait' initiative for sustaining handicrafts and promoting traditional crafts in Souq Saleh.

Running daily from 4 pm to 8 pm, the Freej Mayan Festival offers a unique cultural experience, showcasing the diversity of culture and heritage. This event serves as a platform to attract residents and visitors, contributing to the emirate's cultural and folk art scene.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, emphasizes the festival's role in preserving cultural heritage and raising awareness in society. He states: “The Freej Mayan Festival plays a crucial role in our endeavours to preserve cultural identity, nurturing pride and a sense of belonging for the generations to come."

Following the festival's cultural and artistic activities, participants can embark on a photography tour along the Ajman Heritage Route, providing unique glimpse into Ajman's cultural heritage.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

