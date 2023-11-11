Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the ADSCC Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Congress 2023, organised by Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), a subsidiary of PureHealth, will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place from 18-19 November 2023 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, the congress supports the strategic vision shared by PureHealth and ADSCC, towards revolutionising healthcare globally.

In collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the strategic partner of the congress, the ADSCC Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Congress 2023 is a global heath platform, uniting experts, researchers, scientists and practitioners from around the world to discuss the most recent advancements and innovations in the fields of bone marrow transplant, cellular therapy and regenerative medicine. The congress is expected to attract more than 600 participants and is endorsed by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, and international healthcare institutions including Boston Children’s Hospital and Indiana University Health, in addition to various medical societies including Emirates Society of Hematology, Emirates Nursing Association and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

With more than 40 speakers, the CME-accredited congress offers an opportunity for the exchange of knowledge, collaboration and in-depth discussions on the challenges and opportunities within the bone marrow transplants and cellular therapy. It is dedicated to facilitating networking, knowledge sharing, and the exploration of cutting-edge technologies and techniques. As a platform to showcase UAE’s recent advancements in cellular therapies, participants will have the chance to showcase pioneering research, present case studies and engage in interactive sessions driving innovation in the field.

Her Excellency Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Abu Dhabi continues to reinforce its position as a leading global destination for healthcare and an innovation hub for life sciences by actively engaging in global efforts to exchange knowledge and expertise. This aims to safeguard the health and wellbeing of members of the community, which remains at the forefront of our priorities at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. The designation of Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center as a Centre of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation seeks to empower and activate ADSCC’s role as a key player in sparking a significant change in the regional and global landscape within the field of bone marrow transplant. The centre will also share its inspiring and pioneering story in the field, and its ability to leverage opportunities created by international collaborations, scientific research and advanced technology to achieve excellence in this area.”

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Congress President and Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant programme at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), said: "We are deeply honoured and privileged to have our upcoming congress under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council. This prestigious endorsement reflects the significance and importance of this educational platform, and the support we have garnered for our mission at ADSCC as a Centre of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation toward making a lasting impact on the lives of patients in the UAE and worldwide, and introducing groundbreaking innovations in cellular therapy."

Dr Yendry Ventura, CEO of Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, said: "Within the dynamic landscape of healthcare, ADSCC is deeply committed to strategic initiatives aimed at nurturing the development of healthcare practices in the region in line with the directives of UAE’s leadership. Our forthcoming event in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, serves as a testament to this commitment, where we have spared no effort in identifying and inviting highly regarded speakers who are at the forefront of healthcare innovation from the UAE and from across the globe. This platform will allow our team of hematologists and researchers to discuss our recent achievements at ADSCC, specifically manufacturing UAE’s first CAR-T cell product, our clinical trials outcomes, regenerative medicine gaits and our Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant programme results.”

Shaista Asif, Co-Founder and Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth, said: “This event comes at a time when the future holds limitless potential for stem cell therapy, offering the promise of groundbreaking medical advancements that will revolutionise healthcare. Following recent milestone achievements by ADSCC including the UAE’s first CAR-T cell product, the congress will offer a platform for experts to come together to share knowledge and case studies, participating in sessions that will contribute to future progress in the fields of bone marrow transplant, cellular therapy and regenerative medicine. The event is intrinsically linked to our overall vision at PureHealth to ensure we continue to push boundaries, offering the best in healthcare for the UAE and beyond.”

The ADSCC Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Congress 2023 lineup of speakers have published more than 5,500 peer-reviewed articles, and their work has been cited over 350,000 times, emphasising their influence on the medical community. The event is targeted towards physicians in hematology, oncology, bone marrow transplant, apheresis, researchers and scientists, nurses, medical students and academic faculty, and pharmacists, as well as others.

For more information and to register, visit: www.adscc-congress.com

