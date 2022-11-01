350 companies represented across 62 countries at Awards

Shell CEO, Ben van Beurden, named ‘Trailblazer of the Year’

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The 12th ADIPEC Awards, hosted by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has recognised outstanding individuals, projects and ideas that are transforming the global energy industry.

This year’s prestigious awards, which took place at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, placed a strong emphasis on sustainability and innovative lower-carbon energy solutions with 10 winners being selected from over 1,000 entries. Over 350 companies from 62 countries submitted nominations for the awards with a distinguished jury of oil and gas industry leaders deliberating on the entries.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC LNG, and ADIPEC Awards Chairperson, said: “We congratulate all the winners of the ADIPEC Awards 2022. The ADIPEC Awards celebrate innovation, excellence, and transformational leadership as they recognize individuals and companies who have a profound impact across the energy industry. As the global energy landscape evolves, the ADIPEC Awards will continue to encourage innovative and forward-thinking solutions that can help enable a more sustainable energy future.”

During the ceremony, Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer of Shell, was named Trailblazer of the Year for leading Shell’s strategy to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.

Technology featured heavily throughout the awards, with ADNOC’s predictive and analytics diagnostic program named Digital Transformation Project of the Year and SeekOps named Oil & Gas Start-up Company of the Year for their unmanned aerial systems.

MicroSilicon Inc.’s Smart microchip proppants technology was awarded the Breakthrough Research of the Year alongside their research partners The University of Kansas, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and EOG Resources Inc., and Saudi Aramco’s FracBots picked up the Breakthrough Technological Project.

The awards also recognised Hatem Abdullah Bajuaifer of Saudi Aramco who was named Young Technical Professional of the Year.

The full list of winners are:

Trailblazer of the Year

Ben van Beurden, CEO, Shell

Breakthrough Research of the Year

The University of Kansas, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), MicroSilicon Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.: Smart microchip proppants technology for precision diagnostics of hydraulic fracture networks

Breakthrough Technological Project of the Year

Saudi Aramco: FracBots - The next real reservoir IoT

Digital Transformation Project of the Year

ADNOC: Centralised predictive and analytics diagnostic program (cpad)

Social Contribution and Local Content Project of the Year

bp Egypt: bp Egypt west Nile delta project - A force for good

Oil and Gas Inclusion and Diversity Company of the Year

Emerson Automation Solutions: Emerson MEA - Diversity, equity, and inclusion strategic framework

Young Technical Professional of the Year

Hatem Abdullah Bajuaifer of Saudi Aramco

Outstanding achievement in Low Carbon Initiative

ADNOC: A responsible low-carbon operator - from ambition into action

Oil & Gas Start-up Company of the Year

SeekOps: Global emissions reduction using automated detection, localisation and quantification via unmanned aerial systems

Operational Excellence Company of the Year (Excellence in Remote Operations)