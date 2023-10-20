Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) concluded its participation in the World Investment Forum 2023, as a Strategic Partner. The event, which ran for five days, brought together more than 7,000 global leaders, decision makers and experts from 160 countries to discuss key investment opportunities for driving sustainable development.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The World Investment Forum provided a comprehensive perspective on promising investment opportunities both locally and globally. It also contributed to highlighting prominent experiences and effective practices for addressing challenges across various industrial and commercial investment sectors, along with ways to achieve sustainable economic development.”

As part of the Forum, His Excellency Al Qubaisi took part in an event titled “Unlocking Investments in the African, Caribbean and Pacific region through the “Invest in ACP” Platform”. His Excellency said: “The UAE is the Gulf’s biggest investor and donor in the ACP region. At the Abu Dhabi Chamber, we are keen to introduce the Chamber’s members to this platform, which serves as a gateway to key investment opportunities in the ACP countries and opens up horizons for investors to cultivate international business relationships and establish ventures on a global scale.

Five panel discussions

As part of its participation in the Forum, the Chamber orchestrated five panel discussions, which provided valuable insights into recent developments and strategies to foster sustainable economic growth while also presenting future-oriented solutions to bolster the global economy.

The sessions hosted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber emphasised investment sectors with common priorities, such as trade, industry, agriculture, food, technology, cybersecurity, and others. The sessions were attended by about 700 experts in the commercial and industrial sectors at the local, regional and global levels.

Waseem Al Halabi, Board Member at the Abu Dhabi Chamber, took part in a session titled “Talking Business: Agriculture and food security”, which was moderated by Mohamed Walid Lotfy, Senior Economist & Data Scientist at the Abu Dhabi Chamber. In addition, Ahmed Khalifa Almehairi, Board Member at the Abu Dhabi Chamber and CEO of Waha Capital took part in a session titled “Talking Business: Investing in times of crises”, which was moderated by Sultan Ziad Hatoum, Sectorial Committees Advisor at the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

Furthermore, Marwa Abdulla Jumaa Al Mansoori, Board member at the Abu Dhabi Chamber and Abu Dhabi businesswomen council & Digital Transformation Consultant Siemens Advanta, took part in a session titled “Talking Business: Information and communication technologies (ICT)”. Aside from this, Sultan Ziad Hatoum, Sectorial Committees Advisor at the Abu Dhabi Chamber moderated a session titled “Talking Business: Supply Chain Management”, and Aref M.Y. Abdelrahman Al Farra, Economic Advisor at the Abu Dhabi Chamber, moderated a session titled “Talking Business: Green Economy”.