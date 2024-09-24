Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The 3rd Edition of the CX & Loyalty Summit kicks off today in Riyadh. the two-day leading event, organized by Verve Management, a prominent events and exhibitions company in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, and brings together local and regional experts to discuss strategies and practices for enhancing customer experience across various industries in Saudi Arabia.

The interactive keynote sessions and panel discussions focus on Saudi Vision 2030 as the driving force behind CX enhancements, fostering innovation, and customer-centric technology solutions. The summit highlights the significance of strong customer experience, employee experience, and customer loyalty program management, all of which are fundamental to the success of many of the world’s leading brands. As customer expectations continue to evolve, these elements become increasingly critical.

Don Smith, Global Chief Consulting Officer at Capillary Technologies, commented: “The rising tide of customer experience (CX) and loyalty benefits both brands and their consumers. As customers report more favorable interactions with brands—especially when businesses anticipate their needs and personalize interactions—these customers develop emotional bonds with the brands that deliver the best experiences. Predictive and generative AI methodologies are experiencing accelerated growth, and the challenge for marketers is to leverage these technologies in a customer-centric way that improves how customers feel about their brand interactions. AI solutions are becoming an important part of a broader marketing strategy informed by voice-of-customer research and focused on meeting brands' financial objectives by motivating desired customer behaviors.”

Ayman Lafe Al Aqeli , Customer Experience and Digital channels expert from leading water company, said: “Enhancing customer experience (CX) can significantly contribute to business growth across various sectors. Positive customer experiences promote loyalty and increase repeat purchases. Retaining existing customers is often less costly than acquiring new ones. Technology and AI streamline operations, provide personalized and proactive services, and offer valuable insights, all of which contribute to an enhanced customer experience. By leveraging these tools effectively, businesses can improve customer satisfaction, build stronger relationships, and drive long-term loyalty.

The list of local and regional speakers at the 3rd Edition of the CX & Loyalty Summit includes: Eng. Saleh Al Sulami, Regional Director, Petromin Nissan Official. Essam Haroon, Associate Director, Customer Experience, ROSHN. Zahra Alsamarae, Director - Customer Ops & Customer Experience, Intigral (stc group). André Grandt, Head of Customer Experience, Middle East, Roche. Sarah Altaleb, Loyalty tamayouz program director, Saudi Telecom Company. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Hassan, Vice President Assistant for Media and Communications, Saudi Water Authority. And more.

Mohammad Sajeini , Head of Marketing and Loyalty , Aroya Cruise, commented "In today’s travel industry, we take it personal to have the best customer experience for our customers , today loyalty isn't just about offering rewards. It’s about creating unforgettable experiences that resonate emotionally, ensuring every journey feels personalized."

This year, the 3rd Edition CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards focuses on several important topics related to exploring and enhancing customer experience, including: Saudization’s impact on customer experience and BPO advancements; the main implementation challenges standing in the way of delivering exceptional client experiences; enhancing customer experience across the economy; and elevating customer experiences across economic sectors through government and industry partnerships. Other topics include strategies for elevating customer satisfaction KPIs in BFSI sectors in the Saudi market; TELCOS' role in crafting tailored experiences to strengthen customer connections and loyalty in Telco services; and customer experience strategies that drive top-line and bottom-line revenue. The summit will also cover loyalty rewards and marketing campaigns that enhance the customer experience, among other subjects.

Sponsors of 3rd Edition of the CX & Loyalty Summit : Unifonic and Capillary Technology ( Gold Sponsor ), Sitecore ( Silver Sponsor ), Thriwe ( Bronze Sponsor ), Locobuzz ( Innovation Sponsor ).

For more information about the annual 3rd Edition CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards, please visit: https://ksa.cxloyaltymena.com/