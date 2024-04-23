150 public and private schools across Dubai competed in football, cycling, karate, chess, netball, tennis and e-sports in Term 2

4 out of 6 events were at maximum capacity in Term 2

Under the patronage of Dubai Sports Council, organised by ESM, and talabat as title sponsor, Dubai Schools Games has completed Term 2 of its fourth edition

Dubai, UAE: The talabat Dubai Schools Games, an initiative by the Dubai Sports Council, has completed Term 2 for the 2023-2024 edition. The inspiring youth event now in its fourth season saw almost 3,000 young athletes compete across a range of both individual and team sports, with 4 out of 6 of the events at maximum capacity for the students.

Providing unrivalled sporting experiences at some of Dubai’s best venues, Term 2 saw students from 150 public and private schools take part in competitions for a range of sports such as football, cycling, karate, chess, netball, tennis and e-sports.

Ahmed Salem Al Muhairi, Director of Clubs Development Department at Dubai Sports Council commented: “The second term of the talabat Dubai Schools Games has been nothing short of exciting. We have witnessed six championship games showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of Dubai’s young athletes.

As proud endorsers of the talabat Dubai Schools Games, the Dubai Sports Council is immensely proud to support this inclusive platform for sporting excellence in the region. We’ve been inspired by the passion, support and determination displayed by all the participating schools, and we are eagerly looking forward to seeing them continue to shine in the next term of the games.

He added: “These games provide another platform for young talent to come forth and show what they are truly capable of achieving. We are confident these young men and women will go a long way in further raising the UAE flag all across the globe through their exploits in the future.”

“It’s great to see the growing student participation in the second term of the Dubai School Games," said Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat UAE "At talabat, we firmly believe that sports, much like food, foster community and inclusion and as such we're proud to be a part of this initiative's continued growth in term 3.”

Pippa Clark, Managing Director, ESM - organisers of talabat Dubai Schools Games said: “The talabat Dubai Schools Games has been exceptionally exciting during this term. We’ve seen almost 3000 students participate across six sports competing for over 450 medals. We are always looking to build on the games, and this term we had a new addition to the DSG Football Championship with the introduction of live streaming and player and match analysis through the use of AI tools.

As always we are very fortunate to get access to specialist sports training grounds, and owe a huge thanks to our venue partners who allow us to offer a professional feel to this inter-schools tournament. It’s truly amazing to see so many organisations working together for the benefit of the children of Dubai.”

The tournament sees schools competing for points in each event and Term 2 saw GEMS Modern Academy, Jumeirah Primary School and Sunmarke school at the top of the leaderboard primary level and GEMS Modern Academy, GEMS World Academy and GEMS Wellington Academy at secondary school level.

The tournament is soon to re-start for Term 3 with exciting competitions for a range of championships including; padel, swimming, volleyball, basketball, netball and more until 26th June 2024. Schools and parents can find out more online at https://www.dubaischoolsgames.ae/

About Dubai Sports Council

Founded on November 30, 2005, following a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Sports Council is the official body responsible for the development of the sports sector in the Emirate.

The Council supervises the work of Dubai’s seven local sports clubs and also takes active interest in encouraging the practice of physical activity in society, especially among women and children, through programs and activities designed to create awareness about the importance of sport and physical activity, and to make it a way of life for the community.

The DSC’s mandate, though, is not just to promote sport, create awareness and nurture talent, but to also support creativity and reward excellence, among both individuals and organisations and help Dubai become a land of health, happiness and vitality.

It has organised many international conferences and symposiums since 2006, including the annual Dubai International Sports Conference, to enhance the knowledge and culture of professionalism, and has brought some of the biggest names from the world of sports here to share their vision and thoughts.

The Council also seeks to develop the sports industry in the UAE and the world through initiatives like the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, and it organises many major international sports championships as well in cooperation with multiple sports bodies.

Today, under the guidance of its Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the DSC organises and supports more than 400 events annually - not just top-notch sporting extravaganzas, but also awards and conferences that promote excellence, creativity and innovation in the world of sports.

About talabat

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday delivery, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers.

talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimize operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and provide tens of thousands of riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our 5,000 talabaty can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform. We leverage our technology to give back, by partnering with over 35 charities and NGOs around the region.

About ESM

ESM is a distinguished sports facility management company that oversees a diverse portfolio of over 400 sports facilities throughout the UAE. Our comprehensive services encompass the coordination and facilitation of bookings, utilising online systems and a dedicated sales team based in Dubai. We uphold a commitment to excellence with a team of dedicated facility supervisors who vigilantly monitor and maintain the quality of all our venues.

In addition, ESM is renowned for its proficiency in providing professional event services, capable of managing a wide range of sports events within our venues or at client-selected locations. These events include a variety of offerings, from leagues, and tournaments to team-building activations, medium to large-scale corporate events, mass participation events, and multi-school championship platforms.

ESM further solidifies its reputation as a coordinator and regulator of children's sports and enrichment providers, selectively partnering with those who have a proven track record of delivering high-quality coaching and training. Our extensive range of sports, enrichment, and music activities for school children is designed to cater to a child's holistic growth, starting from foundational development and extending to elite performance.

