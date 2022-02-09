Delivery of the 260 modern studios, one- and-two-bedroom units and two-bedroom townhouses, receives an enthusiastic market response

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led property developer, has commenced the handover of trendy residential development, Belgravia III residences, which is part of the Belgravia series in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The handover is yet another statement signalling the developer’s commitment to delivering premium projects in Dubai.

The project was launched to strong buyer response with Ellington Properties accelerating the development of Belgravia III through its partnership with DUTCO, one of the leading construction companies in the UAE.

Belgravia III is a part of the distinct Belgravia series and reflects a family friendly community with the focus on a fun and vibrant environment for people to call home. The Belgravia apartments evoke a sense of distinctiveness and prestige, and Belgravia III is a case in point. This series was conceptualised after studying the requirements of a growing segment who wanted a premium lifestyle at a considered value.

Belgravia III has total of 260 modern studios, one- and two-bedroom units and two-bedroom townhouses. These are complemented by resort-style pool courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness centres, yoga areas and changing rooms. Belgravia III offers its residents a vast choice of amenities, such as a double height lively lobby lounge, club lounge and games room, indoor and shaded outdoor kids’ play areas, carefully packaged by engaging landscapes with dynamic seating, playing, tanning and yoga zones, all designed to enhance the standard and quality of living.

Belgravia III has been inspired by elements that reflect the best of Dubai’s natural environment - clear blue skies and poolside weather coupled with abundant space. The project has collaborated with local artists, via the Ellington Art Foundation, to create 3D art pieces for different areas, leading to unique design interior in the form of heightened ceilings in focal rooms, generous outside living balcony areas, bespoke wardrobes and walk-in closets, accentuated by quality door hardware with solid core doors.

A cool, yet stylish palette with penny round tiles, white joinery and light wood accents adds energy to this enjoyable and relaxing retreat, with durable, quartz countertops and porcelain tile floors engaging with homeowners. Parents can watch their kids play in the outdoor pool and lush gardens from the comfort of their open kitchens, or comfortable living rooms. To enhance its unique character, Belgravia III provides custom-designed kitchen cabinetry, professional-standard European appliances and an integrated, quiet and energy saving, dishwasher.

Robert Booth, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Ellington Properties, said: “Belgravia III ticks off all the boxes in keeping with our commitment of offering exceptional living environments, coupled with contemporary design, architecture and world-class amenities. Residents have access to a unique lifestyle option, with the attention to quality and space that Dubai is synonymous with. The Belgravia III residences offer outstanding value for investors, and this is heightened by its central location. We have focused on ensuring the world-class quality, design and finishing standards that are associated with Ellington Properties.”

Belgravia III is another outstanding addition to Ellington’s growing portfolio of projects in Dubai. Other flagship developments by the developer include Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place and Somerset Mews, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle, as well as Wilton Terraces and Wilton Park Residences in MBR City.

-Ends-

About Ellington Properties:

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties endeavours to craft beautiful environments for exceptionally high-quality lifestyles. Inspired by art and reflective of their owners’ aspirations, Ellington Properties residences are classic in feel but contemporary of vision. Ellington Properties’ current projects include high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in Dubai, located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah and the upcoming Jumeirah Village Circle. www.ellingtonproperties.ae

For further information:

Kelly Home | Iman Ahmed

ASDA’A BCW

kelly.home@bcw-global.com | iman.ahmed@bcw-global.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022