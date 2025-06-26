High-level local and international participation reflects the UAE’s leadership in sustainable finance

​Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) concluded its Climate Forum today in Abu Dhabi, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CBUAE. The forum reaffirmed the importance of effective dialogue and close collaboration among key stakeholders in addressing climate-related financial risks, advancing sustainable finance and exchanging best practices to strengthen the resilience of the financial system and accelerate climate action.

The forum comes as part of the CBUAE’s ongoing efforts to drive the transition towards a more sustainable financial system and strengthen its vital role in leading sustainable finance efforts, in line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy.

H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, opened the forum in the presence of H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, H.E. Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, and Mr. James Talbot, and Chair of the Monetary Policy Workstream at the Network for Greening the Financial System, alongside a group of financial leaders, policymakers, international experts in sustainable finance and climate risks, and senior officials from regulatory bodies, central banks, and local and international financial institutions.

In his keynote address, H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, emphasised that the Climate Forum represents a strategic milestone in the UAE's journey of climate and financial action, especially in light of the geopolitical and economic challenges and accelerating climate changes witnessed globally.

He added: “The Climate forum represented a pivotal turning point towards transitioning from a phase of dialogue and exchanging visions to a phase of practical implementation, through systematic investment in building institutional capabilities, updating policies, and developing operational processes within financial institutions. This contributes to enhancing the resilience and stability of the financial system and raising its level of preparedness in facing future risks, further solidifying the desired balance between sustainable economic growth and environmental protection.” His Excellency also stressed that the forum reflects the ambitious vision of the UAE and its keenness to consolidate its position as a leading global hub for institutional dialogue on issues of sustainable finance and responsible climate action.

The forum discussed ways to enhance the integration of climate policies in risk management and investments, and the necessity of finding effective solutions to strengthen the financial sector's resilience in facing future climate and environmental challenges. It also addressed frameworks for activating regional and international cooperation in the areas of legislation, financial policies, and adopting a proactive approach in developing sustainable Islamic finance solutions, in a step that affirms the UAE's growing position as a leading global centre in leading the dialogue on the future of sustainable finance.

The forum's agenda included a number of themes in the field of sustainable finance, most notably strategies for integrating climate risks into regulatory frameworks, adaptation finance tools in emerging markets, and policies for enhancing the resilience of financial systems in the face of climate change. The forum also highlighted empowering financial institutions to adopt best global practices in analysing environmental risks and enhancing sustainability-related disclosures.

The forum also included a number of dialogue sessions that brought together policymakers, representatives of central banks, and green finance experts, to discuss ways to align monetary and financial policies with climate goals, and the importance of innovation in developing green investment tools. The sessions addressed ways to build institutional capabilities and activate frameworks for regional and international cooperation in the areas of greening banking operations and sustainable Islamic finance, further enhancing the integration of roles between the public and private sectors.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, said: "The UAE's commitment to climate action and sustainable development is a cornerstone of our national vision. This is powerfully demonstrated by our Net Zero 2050 Strategy and Green Agenda 2030, and further reinforced by our whole-of-society approach. We are actively integrating climate policies directly with financial goals, thereby driving sector-wide sustainable growth.

We firmly believe that by strategically directing climate finance and investment, we can drive profound change, unlock green economic opportunities, and build a resilient financial system that ensures lasting prosperity. Recognizing the urgency of our collective climate action, we commend the instrumental work of the UAE Central Bank and the NGFC in bolstering green finance infrastructure. Their efforts are integral to helping the nation achieve its climate and sustainability goals while simultaneously driving socio-economic growth."

H.E. Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, said in his opening speech: “Organising the Climate Forum reflects Central Bank of the UAE’s proactive approach and firm commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles as a core driver of our growth in line with the UAE’s Net-Zero 2050 strategy and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

“UBF, as the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, remains committed to continuously enhancing our financial and banking ecosystem and facilitating innovative finance solutions towards a sustainable and inclusive future. UBF’s member national banks’ pledge to dedicate over AED 1 trillion in sustainable/green finance by 2030 is a testament to our efforts. Our member banks continue to lead innovative solutions in ESG financing."

In his closing remarks, H.E Ebrahim Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor of Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at the CBUAE affirmed the forum's success in achieving its strategic objectives by providing a high-level platform for constructive dialogue and strengthening frameworks for joint cooperation among regulatory and financial entities to address climate-related challenges.

He added: “The fruitful discussions witnessed by the forum contributed to enhancing the understanding of current climate challenges and exploring promising prospects for building and developing a more resilient and integrated financial system, by expanding the base of partnerships and strengthening international cooperation.” His Excellency affirmed the CBUAE’s commitment to supporting the UAE's sustainable development agenda and continuing to work closely with the Network for Greening the Financial System and all local and international partners, in order to formulate effective climate policies that contribute to solidifying financial and monetary stability at both local and international levels.