Dubai : Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG), one of the leading business conglomerates in the UAE, has announced that staff will adopt a hybrid style working schedule from January, 01, 2022, in keeping with the new weekend shift announced by the government. ESAG staff will have a blended work time table which means a four-day office schedule while Fridays will be work from home. The government weekend starts at noon on Fridays and ends on Sunday. UAE is the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week.

ESAG which has a diverse business portfolio in retail, building and construction, industrial and real estate sectors believes that this path-breaking move by the UAE further enhances the country’s competitive index.

The UAE has always taken the lead in the region while rethinking its work week, first the transition from a Thursday-Friday weekend to Friday-Saturday in 2006 and now changing its weekend in keeping with global timelines.

“We are encouraged by this new era of change in the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, which aligns with the larger commitment that by the year 2071, residents will be living in the best country in the world. At ESAG we strive to maximize employee wellbeing and performance by keeping our workforce happy and engaged. The new working schedule encourages staff to have a healthy work-life balance and also supports those with school going children, encouraging family time and interaction. Our aim is to also create a work environment where everyone is dedicated to deliver a strong performance whilst being in a healthy state of mind and body. Through this we believe we will improve productivity and ultimately profit” says Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO.

“As a leading private sector enterprise which engages with multiple business partners across the world, this change in the working week will help us further expand our reach, align with global market movements, as well as further achieve strategic agreements across diverse sectors” he concluded.

About Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group:

The Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) is one of UAE’s most eminent family businesses with 27 companies in its portfolio. With a history dating back to 1960, the Group is partnered by leading brands in various areas of enterprise across wide ranging industry and consumer sectors. Beginning in its early years as an exclusive trading partner for well-known consumer brands such as Grundig and Siemens, ESAG today is a diversified conglomerate with businesses in retail, building and construction, industrial and real estate. The Group’s institutional strengths, value-added products and services hold the key to its successful business relationships with partners and customers. For more details visit www.algurg.com

