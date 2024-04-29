New Balance & franchise partner Al Shaya, welcomed guests and customers on April 25th to the inauguration event. Key strategic partner Al Sadd FC & Aspire were also in attendance following a successful launch of the New Balance Run Club in March.

Doha, Qatar: New Balance, the brand synonymous with running excellence opened its first store in Qatar this week, marking another key milestone in the brand’s regional commitment and journey towards expanding its retail footprint across MENA.

New Balance, in partnership with franchise partner, Alshaya, inaugurated the store in Doha Festival City on April 25th, with the presence of several notable figures including New Balance’s and Alshaya’s management. Notable players from the Al Sadd FC including Hassan Al Haidous, Meshal Barsham, and Khoukhi Boualem were also in attendance alongside representatives from Aspire Zone Foundation, key sports partners of New Balance in the region.

The new store follows the New Balance metro flex concept, allowing consumers to shop the full brand collection in a brand environment. With an immense floorspace of 200sqm, this key branch builds off the success of recent store openings, promoting interactivity and a dynamic shopping atmosphere with compelling narratives, innovative products, and an engaging consumer journey. Ultimately, the store makes for the perfect immersive brand experience anchored to the brand’s running heritage.

Stuart Henwood, Regional General Manager of New Balance in the Middle East, Africa & India, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Qatari customers to our first New Balance store in the country. This store celebrates the best in-class products and experiences across New Balance’s running, lifestyle, and sports categories. Our partnerships with both Al Sadd FC and Aspire, alongside the success of the New Balance Doha Run Club earlier this year is a true testament to our commitment to Qatar and the wider region. We look forward to interacting with the Qatari community while also showcasing our latest and most innovative products in the coming weeks and months; the Doha Festival City store is only the start of our retail journey in Qatar as we look the expand even further.”

New Balance has seen great success thus far in the MENA Region, with 20 stores already open and more stores to come in the next few weeks and months. Having recently opened its inaugural store in Morocco in 2023, the brand looks to continuously grow and expand its footprint & connection with consumers in the MENA region.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global: newbalancepr@currentglobal.com

About New Balance:

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. New Balance employs 9,000 associates around the globe, and in 2023 reported worldwide sales of $6.5 billion. New Balance owns five athletic footwear factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance MADE U.S. footwear contains a domestic value of 70% or more and makes up a limited portion of New Balance’s U.S. sales. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com; for the latest press information visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.