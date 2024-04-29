Sama 2.0 embodies the future of travel technology, raising the bar for exceptional, world-class service and hospitality across the global travel and tourism sector

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways, the multiple award-winning airline, will participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai, offering visitors the chance to meet and engage with its world-leading AI-powered digital human cabin crew, Sama 2.0, from Monday 6 to Thursday 9 May 2024.

Aligning with ATM’s 31st edition theme of ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’, the national carrier of the State of Qatar will invite industry experts and travel partners from across the Gulf region and beyond to engage with Sama 2.0 – the second generation of the world’s first AI-powered digital crew.

By answering questions in real time, Sama 2.0 is the future of exceptional service and hospitality in the travel and tourism industry, assisting travellers in designing curated travel experiences, and empowering them to find answers related to Qatar Airways FAQs, destinations, support tips and more.

To ensure seamless interaction with Sama, customers and passengers can easily chat with her through QVerse, Qatar Airways’ immersive digital platform, or conveniently via the Qatar Airways app.

Qatar Airways will also unveil its brand-new exhibition pavilion at Hall no. 2 ME1450 during the four-day event, which is the premier international travel and tourism event in the Middle East, attracting both inbound and outbound tourism professionals. The state-of-the-art stand will feature a multi-sensory pod that offers a fully-immersive dive into the exceptional luxury and comfort of the award-winning Qsuite. This will allow visitors to experience first-hand the revolutionary innovation and technological advancements that set Qatar Airways apart in the travel and tourism sector.

Additionally, visitors will be able to roam the airline’s Qverse via a Virtual Reality (VR) experience to explore the cabin interior of Qatar Airways’ aircraft, including the award-winning Business Class - Qsuite, the Economy Class cabin, as well as navigate Hamad International Airport (HIA), the ‘World’s Best Airport’ as voted by Skytrax in 2024, along with Al Safwa First Class Lounge and Al Mourjan Business Class Lounge.

Sama 2.0. and the Qatar Airways team will be on-hand to assist guests and trade partners at ATM Dubai, Dubai World Trade Center, Hall no. 2 ME1450, from 6 to 9 May 2024.

About Qatar Airways:

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, 'Best Airline in the Middle East', 'World's Best Business Class Lounge' and 'World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining' at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the 'World’s Best Airline' voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022). As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was recently voted the 'World’s Best Airline Website' by World Travel Tech Awards.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

Qatar Airways currently flies to nearly 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘World’s Best Airport’, as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In 2024, Hamad International Airport also received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for 10 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second year in a row.