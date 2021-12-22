Dubai : Utico today stated that the record breaking world’s lowest water tariff project, the Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO), is on course for a timely completion.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is the project shareholder along with Utico and 100% offtaker of the water from the largest Independent Water Project (IWP) in Dubai.

The 120MIGD Phase 1 project being built includes facilities for expansion to 240million gallons a day and is slated for completion in the coming years, Utico said.

The project billed as the most Sustainable Desal Project in the region, and path breaking for its design, power consumption and sustainability, has done dry financial closing and has achieved major milestones for construction environmental permit, engineering, with contractors working hard to meet project progress schedules.



The project is well on track to achieve 50% completion by mid-2022. The project’s final capacity of 240million gallons per day as phase 2 once completed will make it the largest single site desalination plant in the world.

The US$450m project overall, includes a 600 million gallons per day seawater intake system for phase 1 and Phase 2, 2x 132KV substations, 120 million gallons of potable storage tanks, Dissolved Air floatation systems, Multi Media filters, Self-Cleaning Filters and Sustainability aspects including such as Solar PV system and economizers along with one- of-its-kind re-use and low chemicals use system.

The project adheres to environmental compliances working in line with the Ramsar site considerations for UN mandated area. The project has deployed and meets highest environmental programs such as mangrove rehabilitation, facilitating turtle nesting, and other measures to mitigate and improve the ecosystem on and around the site. This was achieved, working in total coordination with major stakeholders’ viz., the Dubai Municipality, Emirates Environmental Group, Utico and DEWA.

Utico said this has also resulted in the project committing to install the region’s only state-of- the-art Marine Research Centre which has embedded programs such as breed and release for indigenous species propagation, as well as mangrove and coral reef growth in the surrounding areas such as Dubai water front project, and is capable to also support other sustainability programs of Dubai. The economics of the project has also been uniquely designed to meet the requirements.

The contractor, Green EPC, has mobilized in its unique way of innovative green solutions to complete the project in an environmentally sustainable manner deploying waste management, solar, LED lighting and paperless transactions as a resource usage efficiency.

-Ends-

About Utico

Utico is a leading private utility company in the United Arab Emirates. It was founded in 2005 by Mr. Richard Menezes. It has since developed into a fully integrated privately owned utility provider. It is the Middle East’s largest major full service private utility. It is also the only private sector utility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Utico’s business spans water supply, desalination, waste water treatment solutions, power generation and transmission as well as renewables. Investors in Utico include sovereign government entities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Sultanate of Oman and Brunei. Utico has nearly 600 km. of transmission and distribution network. It also owns and operates the only Tans Emirates network from Ras Al Khaimah, UAQ, Ajman and Sharjah capable of supplying 50 MIGD. Utico provides services over an area > 700 sq.km. from the Musandam border near Oman to Fujairah border and up to Sharjah Dubai limits.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021