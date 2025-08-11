As part of its ongoing efforts to establish partnerships with top universities in Egypt…Ahmed Mohsen: UH-GAF students can now unlock up to EGP 1 million to finance their future

Karim Ghanem: Having Lime as our financial partners is a valuable step towards offering flexible financing solutions for our students

Cairo - Lime Consumer Finance, the largest platform for education financing in Egypt, has joined forces with the University of Hertfordshire (UH-GAF) by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide students and their families with flexible tuition payment solutions. This step aligns with Lime’s mission to remove financial barriers to education and empower families to invest in their children’s academic journey through accessible, clear financing.

Under this agreement, Lime joins UH-GAF as a trusted specialized partner in education financing—offering a seamless experience through its FRA-approved platform. UH-GAF’s students will benefit from convenient, dynamic plans with instant approvals, while UH-GAF strengthens its role in making quality education more comprehensive. By offering innovative payment solutions, UH-GAF reaffirms its commitment to making high-quality British higher education more accessible to a wider segment of Egyptian students. This collaboration strengthens the University’s efforts to address the academic, social, and financial dimensions of student life—placing student wellbeing at the core of its strategic vision.

In the same context, Mr. Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime, stated “We are delighted to partner with the University of Hertfordshire (UH-GAF), a forward-thinking institution that shares our vision of making education more accessible. Through Lime’s seamless digital platform, UH-GAF students can now apply for specialized education financing and receive approval in minutes—unlocking up to EGP 1 million to finance their future.”

He added, “Backed by a curated marketplace and data-driven tools, Lime empowers families to make informed decisions with clarity, structure, and a strong commitment to knowledge. This collaboration is a key step in creating a more convenient, inclusive, and smarter education journey for all—one that also rewards 10,000 cashback per year when UH-GAF students finance with Lime.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Karim Ghanem, Vice Chairman Commercial and Operations, stated: “Having Lime company as one of our trusted partners is a valuable step towards offering more flexible financing solutions for our students. Their adaptable payment plans will make it significantly easier for parents to manage university fees, enabling them to support their children's education with confidence and financial ease.”

It is worth noting that Lime currently includes more than 300 educational institutions across Egypt. This partnership marks a significant step toward establishing an integrated model of financial empowerment within the higher education ecosystem. The MoU also lays the foundation for future collaborations with financial partners, further supporting the sustainability and quality of the educational experience.

About Lime Consumer Finance:

Lime Consumer Finance is Egypt’s largest platform specialized in long-term education financing and beyond. While its first entry point is to empower families through flexible, transparent, and FRA-approved financing solutions across the full education journey—from KG to PhD—Lime is also building a foundation for future vertical expansion into other high-impact sectors. The app features a holistic marketplace of top educational institutions, seamless digital onboarding, and data-driven tools to support informed decision-making. With a vision to cater to multiple consumer segments and address financial inclusion through new digital solutions relying on state-of-the-art technology, FAB Group in the UAE established Lime under the FRA. Backed by the strength and expertise of FAB Group and guided by multidisciplinary board members, Lime is committed to delivering structured growth, financial inclusion, and sustainable impact across Egypt’s evolving fintech landscape.