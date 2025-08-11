With the MENA region's entertainment and events industry projected to reach $76.67B by 2028, Platinumlist is enhancing the ticketing experience for more than 9 million users and a wide range of organisers.

Dubai, the UAE: Platinumlist, the Middle East entertainment discovery platform, launches a comprehensive rebranding of its platform. This step is a response to the booming events sector in the MENA region, which has resulted in evolving user and partner demands for flexibility, consistency and personalisation. Since its founding in 2009, Platinumlist has expanded from a single event type to successfully ticketing over 100,000 events with 20 diverse categories in nine markets in the GCC and MENA and around the world. The redesigned platform addresses this by making the discovery and booking of tickets a quicker and more convenient experience.

“The decision to rebrand the platform was driven by several factors, including the company's expansion across the globe,” said Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist. “This growth presented challenges, as the previous brand identity no longer fully reflected the global and diverse nature of the company's offerings. The prior design was fragmented across different products, which sometimes made brand recognition more challenging for users and B2B partners.”

The new design addresses these issues with a fresh visual identity centred around the concept of a “portal”. This metaphor and identity concept, created in partnership with design studio Kidults, represents the platform as an entry point to new experiences and emotions. The redesigned interface features a cleaner, bolder visual system, improved UX patterns, and dark mode is currently in development to further enhance user experience in in various lighting conditions, such as at concerts or cinemas.

“Platinumlist came to us with a bold ambition - to go beyond selling tickets and become a true cultural portal,” said Mike Shishkin, Creative Director at Kidultas. “It wasn’t just about a new look, but about rethinking the brand’s role, story, and the entire product experience. We worked closely with the Platinumlist on brand strategy, visual identity, UI and content tools. And we’re proud to be a part of transforming ticket sales into inspiration.”

A significant aspect of the redesign is its focus on regional and cultural inclusivity. Platinumlist collaborated with UAE and Saudi-based type designers to develop a new Arabic typographic system and an adapted logo that aligns with the Latin version, creating a flexible and regionally inclusive design system.

The redesign is part of a shift that includes the rollout of a unified design system across all brand materials. This will ensure faster delivery, better consistency, and a more human and expressive tone in all communications. The company has also integrated user feedback tools into its process to drive more research-informed product development.

Looking ahead, Platinumlist plans to continue its improvements, leveraging the new flexible design system to scale across different languages and markets, from Dubai to London. The company is also developing localised UI modules for its partners to help industry professionals improve their results. Future evolution includes a full app redesign, the launch of a membership program and digital wallet, as well as openings in the new markets.

About the company

Platinumlist is a leading entertainment discovery platform in the Middle East. Users can follow their favourite artists, get notifications for local performances, and enjoy secure and convenient event access. Furthermore, Platinumlist supports event organisers with advanced tools like reporting, seat mapping, and dynamic QR codes, covering everything from setup and management to digital marketing, on-site ticket scanning, and sales.

Since 2009, the platform has boasted over 100,000 events, ranging from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to smaller gatherings, working with clients in 18+ countries, including the GCC, MENA, Europe, and the US. As a leading entertainment brand in the region, it serves tens of millions of fans annually through concerts, cultural events, and more.