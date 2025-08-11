RIZHAO, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Chinese aerospace company Geespace marked another major milestone on August 9, 2025, successfully deploying 11 GEESATCOM satellites in its fourth orbital plane from waters off Rizhao, Shandong Province. All satellites entered their designated orbits and are functioning normally.

Developed, constructed, and operated by Geespace, GEESATCOM focuses on satellite IoT testing and inter-satellite communication testing for application scenarios such as intelligent connected vehicles, marine fisheries, construction machinery, low-altitude travel, emergency communications, transportation and logistics, public infrastructure, energy, water conservancy, and agriculture, forestry, and animal husbandry, as well as Earth observation for ecological and environmental monitoring.

With this launch, the constellation has expanded from 30 to 41 satellites in 600 km orbit. Within two months, it is expected to reach 64, enabling seamless real-time global data coverage (excluding the polars) and offering commercial IoT satellite communication services to global users.

Building on its international reach and open collaboration model, Geespace works with telecom operators in more than 20 countries across key regions including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. POC testings confirm the constellation’s high reliability, with a 99.15% communication success rate and 99.97% network availability.

Strengthening its regional presence, Geespace partnered with Oman’s Azyan Telecom in 2024 to deliver GEESATCOM services across the Middle East and Africa, starting with marine fisheries. In April 2025, an MoU with Saudi Arabia’s ATSS set the stage for deploying solutions in smart cities, intelligent transport, and IoT under Saudi Vision 2030. Collaboration with Morocco’s Soremar, which dominates over 80% of the local maritime market, will further advance applications in transport, energy, and agriculture throughout North Africa.

As constellation deployment accelerates, Geespace aims to unite global ecosystem partners to realize large-scale, worldwide commercial adoption of low-earth-orbit satellite IoT solutions.

