Ras Al Khaimah: G&G Composite, a leading Italian manufacturer and supplier specialising in advanced composite and carbon fiber components primarily for the automotive industry, is establishing its regional presence in Ras Al Khaimah. The family-owned enterprise has leased a facility spanning over 10,000 ft² in the Al Hamra Industrial Zone of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), aiming to serve markets across the UAE and the wider region.

The lease signing ceremony took place at Compass Coworking Centre in the presence of G&G Composite President, CEO and Co-founder Stefano Asuni and RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad.

Scheduled to be fully operational this September, the new facility will produce high-performance composite components, leveraging G&G Composite’s four decades-long expertise in serving the automotive sector, including motorsports and hypercars, as well as maritime, defence, aerospace, and luxury interior design industries.

Asuni said, “We explored several emirates for our regional expansion, but Ras Al Khaimah clearly stood out. It offered a unique mix of strategic advantages that matched our ambitions, from its proximity to key industrial hubs to the momentum of its rapidly growing automotive sector. We see great potential in the emirate’s emerging industrial landscape, which gives us the space and support to grow with confidence. The RAKEZ team has been incredibly hands-on and responsive, making our transition smooth from day one. More than just a base of operations, Ras Al Khaimah offers a stable, future-ready environment that aligns perfectly with our long-term vision.”

Jallad said, “The addition of G&G Composite to our industrial ecosystem in Ras Al Khaimah represents a strategic milestone that underscores the emirate’s growing stature as a regional hub for high-tech industries. Their choice of Ras Al Khaimah is a clear testament to the increasing confidence investors have in our business environment, which is supported by world-class infrastructure, a strategic geographic location, and a regulatory framework designed to foter growth. G&G Composite’s Italian expertise in manufacturing advanced composite materials, from hypercar applications to defense and aerospace industries, brings a new dimension of value to our industrial landscape and supports our vision of positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a leading global destination for innovation and advanced technologies. We look forward to this collaboration serving as a launchpad for a new era of shared growth and industrial integration in the region.”

G&G Composite has also partnered with Venere Group, an Italian brand that specialises in high-end automotive applications in the hypercar segment as well as luxury furniture and interior design. This collaboration brings G&G’s advanced composite materials into exclusive, high-end automotive design settings, highlighting the company’s versatility and craftsmanship.

RAKEZ continues to attract international manufacturers and innovators seeking a gateway to the region’s booming markets. G&G Composite’s arrival is a testament to the emirate’s growing appeal as a destination for advanced industries.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 35,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About G&G Composite:

G&G Composites Manufacturing FZ-LLC is an industrial company based in the United Arab Emirates, established in 2025 as the strategic extension of the 40+ years of expertise of G&G Compositi in Italy. The venture was founded by Stefano Asuni, entrepreneur and founder of the Italian headquarters, together with Marco Provenzano, a seasoned manager with extensive experience in the GCC market. G&G UAE specializes in the design and production of advanced composite components for the automotive, aerospace, defense, marine, and industrial design sectors. The new facility in the UAE, fully operational from September 2025, is built to deliver high-quality standards, production flexibility, and competitive time-to-market. G&G stands out for its attention to detail, process innovation, and ability to offer customized solutions on a global scale, with a growing focus on the U.S. and Asian markets. The brand embodies Italian excellence with a local approach committed to sustainable growth and strategic partnerships.