Dubai, UAE: DMDC – a leading name in construction and interior design – recently announced its official expansion into Abu Dhabi, a move that signifies both strategic growth and a commitment to innovation across the Emirates.

This exciting new chapter begins with an exclusive luxury renovation project at the prestigious Four Seasons Residences, a property that reflects the firm’s design ethos and attention to detail.

Having operated exclusively in Dubai for over four years, DMDC has built a robust reputation for delivering visually striking and highly functional spaces that redefine modern living.

The expansion to Abu Dhabi comes at a moment when the city’s real estate market is flourishing, driven by an increasing appetite for bespoke luxury and intelligent design solutions. DMDC sees this market growth as the perfect opportunity to bring its expertise to a broader client base and elevate the standard of living spaces in the capital.

The inaugural Abu Dhabi project, set in the coveted Four Seasons Residences, will showcase DMDC’s signature blend of sophistication and smart spatial planning. This marks the first in a strong pipeline of projects in the emirate, reflecting the company’s confidence and long-term commitment to the region.

“This expansion is the right next step for us at DMDC, especially as the company has quadrupled in size since its inception,” said Raji Daou, CEO of DMDC. “We look forward to bringing our expertise to the capital of the UAE – one that exemplifies vision, innovation, and opportunity.”

DMDC’s move to Abu Dhabi comes on the back of the recent launch of DMDC Estates, the company’s property investment arm.

Already active across Dubai’s most desirable communities, DMDC Estates is set to play a pivotal role in the company’s expansion, offering a diversified portfolio of premium developments and reinforcing DMDC’s commitment to excellence.

From concept to completion, DMDC continues to set the benchmark for luxury construction and interior design.

About DMDC

Founded in 2021, DMDC is a premier Dubai-based design and construction company committed to transforming residential, office, and retail spaces into environments that inspire. With a vision rooted in craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainable building practices, DMDC delivers tailored solutions that embody quality and sophistication.

At DMDC, every project is a statement of excellence. Whether designing luxurious residences, dynamic office spaces, or immersive retail environments, the company’s approach is defined by meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of clients’ aspirations.

With a team of over 700 highly skilled professionals, DMDC seamlessly manages, develops, and delivers high-end residential and commercial projects. The company has successfully designed and executed more than 350 architectural projects, showcasing a relentless dedication to craftsmanship. Its portfolio includes over 400 interior design projects, each exemplifying elegance, precision, and innovation.