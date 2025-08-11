HQ Jumeirah Lake Towers View, HQ Jumeirah Islands View centre and the upcoming HQ Central Plaza are impressive HQ workspaces complete with co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms, and creative areas

The signings coincide with the rising demand for platform working as companies of all sizes increasingly provide employees with access to a network of locations to maintain productivity and employee satisfaction

These openings follow partnership agreements with the building owners, who have invested in the International Workplace Group platform to create branded flexible workspaces in their buildings

The locations come on the heels of International Workplace Group signing 899 new locations globally in 2024, and posting record revenue, EBITDA, and cash generation

International Workplace Group, the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus, has opened two new state-of-the-art flexible workspaces in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Tower and announced a new centre in Dubai Investment Park. With the long-term shift to more flexible ways of working, IWG is expanding its network to keep pace with rising demand for flexible workspaces across the UAE.

The addition of International Workplace Group’s latest locations in Dubai comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue, cashflow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, signing 899 new centres to its network in 2024 and opening 624 new workspaces.

In partnership with Diamond Business Centre (DMCC), two new Central Plaza centres, located on the 6th and 18th floors of the Mazaya Business Avenue building in Jumeirah Lakes Tower, opened in August. The opening of the 2,435sqm workspace, in partnership with Delani Holdings FZE, on the ground floor of the Central Plaza Building in Dubai Investment Park will follow in December.

The centres provide space for companies of all sizes across a range of industries, including real estate, hospitality and technology. International Workplace Group’s Design Your Own Office service allows these companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements. The new HQ locations include high-quality facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.

Research by leading academics has found that flexibility in working patterns offers a multitude of benefits for employees, including enhanced work-life balance, financial savings and health benefits. Employers also reap the rewards of hybrid models through increased productivity, cost savings and a more efficient, engaged workforce.

LinkedIn’s recent Economic Graph report showcases a surge in hybrid job postings, which have increased by a staggering 83.9% year-over-year - the highest growth rate in the entire EMEAL region. With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030. With International Workplace Group, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector, while being supported by International Workplace Group’s unparalleled experience.

International Workplace Group is the world's largest platform for work – featuring thousands of locations in more than 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the IWG app. In 2024, International Workplace Group welcomed 899 new partner locations and counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

As the ongoing shift towards hybrid working accelerates, the potential for further growth is significant with an estimated 1.2 billion white collar workers globally and a total addressable market of more than $2 trillion. With companies adopting hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of International Workplace Group PLC, commented: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Dubai with these latest openings. As an important business hub, Dubai’s economic growth in recent years has made it the perfect location for us to boost our expansion plans. We are very pleased to work in partnership with local property owners under management agreements that add a cutting-edge workspace to their buildings.

“The opening of our HQ Jumeirah Lake Towers View, HQ Jumeirah Islands View centre and the upcoming HQ Central Plaza come at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible and platform working is incredibly popular with employees, improving their work-life balance and satisfaction, while also providing a multitude of benefits to companies. Our workplace model is proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs while providing access to thousands of locations.”

