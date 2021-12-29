Dubai – Authorities at Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali and Tecom Center thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.5 tons of crushed captagon. The seizure of the banned stimulant is the biggest haul of its kind in the country.

Detailed released showed that the Customs Operations Room at the Sea Customs Center Management, aided by Siyaj (the customs port control project), had analysed all data related to a high- risk shipment coming to Jebel Ali Port. The shipment was carefully monitored using the smart system prior to its arrival at the port.

At arrival, the container was inspected and the substance was discovered. The street value of the seized 1.5 tons of captagon is estimated at AED1.4 billion.

“Safety and protecting our society is a strategic priority,” said H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. “This balance between protection, safety and security from one side and facilitating trade and tourism activity is not compromised. Dubai Customs’ people are very professional and always on the lookout for any illegitimate and suspicious activity without disrupting shipment clearance operations. This operation is an example of what we do to secure our borders. Dubai is, and will always remain, a safe place for investment and trade following the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in fulfilment of the emirate’s bold plans and projects.”

In the same vein, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs said; “We stand firmly against all attempts of smuggling through the emirate’s ports. This operation proves our customs centers’ readiness and potential to play their role in protecting society, even in this difficult time in which we still face the challenge of Covid-19.”

Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division said; “Dubai Customs never ceases to develop and improve their inspection systems. We have plans set to monitor, follow and intercept high-risk shipments, supported by our highly trained inspectors and sophisticated systems and devices.”

This major haul crowns the success of “Safe Homeland” campaign, launched by the Sea Customs Center Management, which sought to raise the centers’ efficiency and started last May.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021