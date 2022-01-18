Over 3000 entries from 10 local schools submitted deer-inspired artwork

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Deerfields Mall, Abu Dhabi’s popular community mall, awards the winners from a recent inter-school ‘Project Al Ghazlan’ art competition with mega prizes.

3000 students from ten local schools competed for cash prizes for their school’s art and design department, and mall visitors were invited to view the works of art before casting their votes for their favourite pieces on @Deerfieldsmall‘s Instagram page, with the winning masterpieces revealed in December 2021.

Young creative talent in two age categories; students aged six to ten and eleven to sixteen, submitted their entries with the chance of winning grand prizes worth AED12,000 for each of their schools, and individual prizes for the students of AED 2,500 for the 1st prize winners, AED 1000 for 2nd prize winners, and a special recognition award at AED 500.

The two grand prize-winning schools were Al Salam School and Amity International School, each winning AED 12,000 to support their art and design department. The first prize winner in the younger age category (six to ten years old) was Al Anood Naji, from Al Salam School, who received 780 likes. The second and third winners of the same category were Hamad Mohamed, from Al Watan School with over 329 likes, and Mayed Adel from Saad Bin Mouath School with 90 likes for her special recognition award.

From the older age category (11 to 16 years old), the first winner was Emma Hawkins from Amity International School who received over 730 likes, followed by Akaliya Jackson from British School Al Khubairat with 89 likes, and the special recognition award went to Suhwan Kim also from Amity International School with 435 likes.

The students were invited to Deerfields Mall where they took part in an award ceremony to receive their prizes.

