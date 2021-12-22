PHOTO
DUBAI : Conares, the second-largest steel manufacturer in the UAE, has announced Sunday holiday for its nearly 800 plus employees across its four manufacturing plants in Dubai.
This is in line with the UAE Government’s new initiative to change its workweek starting on Monday and make Sunday holiday as per international practice.
The company will give a special prayer break for believers in the workforce on Fridays. The shift in the workweek starts from January 01, 2022.
Commenting on this, Jyoti Bhatia, Director of HR at Conares, said, “We are happy to announce Sunday, instead of Friday, as weekend for our employees. This is to keep up with the new weekend shift announced by the UAE government. The new move will help the company expand their reach further and align with global market movements, helping them reach new industry milestones.”
“Our new workweek ensures we are keeping up with global timelines. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the UAE, it gives us immense pride to be a major industry player contributing the economy of this nation,” she added.
Mr. Vivek Bhatia, Director at Conares, said, “Our tremendous growth over the past decade is possible due to the hard work and commitment of all our employees. It is through their effort that Conares is now one of the top steel manufacturers in the UAE.”
“It is therefore important to us that we show our employees that they are an integral part of this company and necessary to its success. Conares has a workforce of nearly 800 employees and that number is likely to continue to grow in the future as the company adds to its infrastructure,” he added.
Conares has continually been evolving with the growth and requirements of the region and its growth has remained on a positive trajectory for three decades of its operations.
-Ends-
For media queries, please contact:
Akshara Suresh
Watermelon Communications
Dubai, UAE
Tel: +9714 283 3655
Email: akshara@watermelonme.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.