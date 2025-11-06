Today, Zoom announced major updates to its Zoom Up Partner Program, introducing a more flexible, value-driven approach designed to better support partners and simplify the customer journey.

“Our previous partner program served us well in the early stages, but it wasn’t built to scale with the diversity and growth of our global partner ecosystem. It limited our ability to recognize the full value our partners bring,” said Nick Tidd, Head of Global Channel GTM at Zoom. “We saw a clear need for a more flexible, transparent, and performance-driven model that enables our partners to grow with us, while making it easier for customers to find the right expertise at the right time.”

Key updates to the program include:

Distinct Tracks for Resale and Agency Partners: Partners will now be assessed on separate, tailored tracks, ensuring measurement and rewards are relevant to their specific business models.

Flexible, Points-Based System: Zoom is moving away from a rigid checklist system to a dynamic points-based framework that allows partners to earn credit for the activities that align most closely with their business goals.

Annual Assessment Period: A fixed annual evaluation cycle will give partners more structure and predictability, allowing them to better forecast their year.

Enhanced Partner Segmentation: The Zoom Services Certification program is being integrated within Zoom Up, and combined with existing Sales Competencies. Partners will be recognized for their specific areas of expertise. Zoom will define and present to customers the value of Program Levels and program attributes, allowing customers to quickly identify which partners are best suited to meet their unique needs.

New Partner Program Dashboard: Coming in February, 2026, Zoom will introduce a new partner dashboard that removes complexity and allows partners to easily view their targets and attainments.

Hear directly from Zoom partners

“We’ve built our business around Zoom’s pace of innovation, and the new Zoom Up Partner Program perfectly matches that energy. It brings even more transparency, accountability, and momentum to how partners like us plan, deliver, and grow with Zoom. It also demonstrates that Zoom continues to listen, adapt, and invest in its partners’ growth.” — Matt Cowell, Acceleraate, CRO & Co-Founder

“I can’t tell you how refreshing it is to have a vendor listen to their partners and actually execute on pain points that have caused friction in the relationship. Leadership at Zoom is fully committed to the channel and being a part of the PAC allows our voice to be truly heard.” — Matt Pingatore, Packet Fusion, CEO

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provides the AI-first, open work platform built for human connection and purposefully designed to move conversations to completion. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, chat, phone, contact center, events, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com.