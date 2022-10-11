Since the pandemic, Zoho has invested AED 20 million in facilitating access to its cloud solutions, and spent AED 4.5 million in imparting digital literacy amongst companies and educational institutions

Dubai: Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, revealed that it has enabled more than 3500 small, medium, and large enterprises in the UAE adopt its cloud technology through local partnerships with public and private organizations. The announcement was made on the sidelines of GITEX 2022, the region's biggest technology event taking place in Dubai.

Over the past two years, Zoho has facilitated access to its 55+ cloud-based business applications by partnering with government institutions and leading private organizations in the UAE to help businesses migrate to the cloud as well as instill digital literacy within enterprises and local educational institutions, helping bolster the nation's digital transformation efforts. Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Zoho has invested AED 20 million in Zoho Wallet credits and AED 4.5 million in professional training as well as industry-academia collaborations that have helped empower over 300 companies and 200 students.

"In recent years, cloud technology has proven to be a powerful tool for businesses due to its ability to transform the way enterprises operate by simplifying and streamlining complex processes," said Hyther Nizam, President, Zoho Middle East and Africa "The UAE is a forerunner in adopting cloud solutions in the region as part of its national agenda to transform into a competitive-knowledge economy. With SMEs being a central element of realizing this ambition, it is important for us, as leaders in the cloud technology, to support businesses' adoption of advanced technologies in order to achieve economic sustainability and drive resilience."

Zoho's cloud solutions have been widely adopted by organizations from the IT Hardware, Retail, Services, Real Estate, Transportation and Logistics sectors. These sectors represent a majority of the SMEs industry in the UAE, according to the official government portal The UAE’s local business ecosystem offers ease of doing business as well as attractive investment opportunities. By partnering with local entities, Zoho is helping businesses overcome several operational challenges through automation and business intelligence.

"Businesses in the UAE can encounter several technological barriers that can hinder their digital transformation efforts such as integration issues, language restrictions or difficulty migrating from old legacy systems," said Ali Shabdar, Regional Director, Zoho MEA. "Zoho's products offer UAE businesses a unique value proposition by combining scalability, ease of use, multilingual interfaces, convenient pricing plans, and countless integration capabilities to help them kick up their growth, maintain continuity and attain their digitalization goals."

Zoho One platform, the operating system for businesses, remains the top selling and most preferred solution by UAE companies that choose Zoho, as it clubs over 45 unified, inter-operable applications that make operating a business smart and seamless.

In 2020, Zoho announced a partnership with Dubai Economy and Tourism Department to facilitate access to digital tools and learning resources.

In 2021, Zoho entered into a strategic partnership with Flat6Labs to offer businesses within the network the opportunity to leverage Zoho's applications. In addition, Zoho also partnered with Dubai Culture to help make enterprise technology available to solopreneurs, and businesses of all sizes in the creative industry. Similarly, Zoho extended its support to companies registered under International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) to take their businesses online.

The company has also invested in upskilling initiatives, including partnering with Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Dubai.

Since last year, Zoho recorded 58 per cent growth in the UAE, doubled its workforce and grew its channel partner network by 48 per cent.

Zoho is showcasing its newest, most advanced products and features during GITEX 2022 including Zoho Commerce, the company's e-commerce platform, and Zoho Analytics, Business Intelligence software among others. To learn more about Zoho, visit the stand at GITEX located in H7-C20,1.

