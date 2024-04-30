The recruitment events will provide prospective students with a chance to explore the 11 additional degree programs the university is launching across business, humanities, media, technology, and arts.

Abu Dhabi: Zayed University (“ZU”) is excited to announce a new series of student recruitment events, featuring a range of in-person open days and virtual question-and-answer sessions scheduled from April to July. Prospective students interested in ZU's wide range of degree programs are invited to engage with the admissions team to learn about the university’s forward-thinking teaching approach and how it prepares students for future career success.

The launch of the recruitment initiatives follows the university’s announcement to significantly expand its academic offerings. Starting in Fall 2024, the university is set to introduce 11 additional bachelor's programs across seven colleges: Business, Communication and Media Studies, Humanities and Social Studies, Natural and Health Sciences, Technological Innovation, and Arts and Creative Enterprises. This expansion reflects ZU's commitment to aligning with the UAE’s national agenda, offering students a broad spectrum of enriching educational opportunities.

Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, stated, “We recently announced our expanded range of degree programs and we are excited to welcome our next cohort of students in the Fall. Our recruitment events are designed to guide prospective students with their choices and showcase our innovative curriculum and vibrant campus life.”

The summer schedule is packed with Open Days and Q&A sessions, offering multiple opportunities for students and parents to meet the admissions team and learn about the new program offerings. Events include:

May 9th: Open Day (Virtual)

May 14th: Q&A (Virtual)

June 6th: Open Day (Abu Dhabi Campus)

June 13th: Q&A (Virtual)

June 27th: Open Day (Virtual)

July 25th: Open Day (Virtual)

July 29th: Q&A (Virtual)

All degree programs at ZU are accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation and align with the UAE’s Centennial 2071 plan and Projects of the 50, designed to position the nation as a global leader in knowledge and skills development for the future.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Zayed University Board of Trustees Chairperson, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural progress, in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.