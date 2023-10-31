Nuwaidrat, Kingdom of Bahrain: Zayani Leasing and Midal Cables have recently signed a lease deal for the Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car, which is the first vehicle under Hyundai's new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

This coincides with Zayani Leasing’s on-going efforts to provide a wide selection of vehicles to businesses that meet their diverse operational requirements, and in line with Midal Cables' endeavours to offer long-term solutions to lower its operational CO2 emissions.

The flagship model of Hyundai’s iconic electric vehicle line is this new model that Zayani Leasing is offering to its clients. Widely recognised as the winner of the 2022 World Car Awards, this model offers excellent features that combine with sustainability to create a modern and cutting-edge vehicle. Additionally, an effective EV charger manufactured under the Autel brand is included with the IONIQ 5 lease.

Midal Cables has been operating in an ethical and responsible manner, prioritizing Sustainable Development in line with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives. The environmental policy that the Company adheres to places a high priority on using clean energy. All operations are conducted in accordance with national and international laws pertinent to environmental preservation as part of its vision.

Among Midal Cables’ environmental initiatives are the extensive installation of solar PV plants in its manufacturing facilities, the adoption of zero waste in its rolling and casting mills, the use of paperless documentation, and the recycling of process water. Moreover, the Company has skilfully integrated quality, safety, and environmental concerns into business development without sacrificing the needs of future generations.

Zayani Leasing emerged as one of the top leasing companies in the Kingdom since its establishment in 1999 as a subsidiary of Alzayani Investments, with matchless competitive rates, attractive packages and an extensive portfolio of satisfied clients that include individuals, corporates, government bodies, and other private institutions.

For more information, visit Zayani Leasing in Nuwaidrat besides King Hamad Highway. Get in touch by visiting www.zayanileasing.com, or call +973 1770 2333. Follow Zayani Leasing Bahrain on Facebook and @Zayanileasingbh on Instagram for the latest news and updates.

About Zayani Leasing:

Established in 1999, Zayani Leasing, a subsidiary of Zayani Investments has transformed itself into one of the largest professional leasing companies on the island. With competitive rates, attractive packages and an extensive portfolio of satisfied customers, Zayani leasing has emerged a market leader over the years.

Zayani Leasing stands for Variety, Value and Safety and is associated with the highest quality of services offered at competitive prices. Whatever the requirement may be, either a single vehicle, fleet, or specialised vehicle solution, Zayani Leasing provides a tailored solution to leasing needs.

All the vehicles offered by Zayani Leasing are insured and dealer maintained with the aim of providing the customer with upmost confidence in leasing a vehicle.

Visit www.zayanileasing.com for more information.

For more media inquiries, please contact:

Hussain Nasser

Email: hnasser@mediascenebh.com

Website: www.mediascenebh.com