Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Ceramics, one of the world’s leading lifestyle ceramics brands, reaffirms commitment to uninterrupted service and continuity across the UAE and larger region. The company maintains seamless access across its customer network, ensuring consistency across its retail and project channels.

The company is resilient and committed to not increasing in prices, despite the geopolitical dynamics. This reflects the company’s dedication to supporting ongoing needs within the construction and design sector by shielding customers from disruptions, and providing stability for customers.

As a local manufacturer with strong production and distribution capabilities within the region, RAK Ceramics is well positioned to ensure continued product availability and reliable service delivery across its network. This enables the company to not only support its customers and end users, but also extend support across partners and the wider ecosystem where required.

RAK Ceramics remains focused on business continuity, upholding product availability and service delivery across the network. Company showrooms across the region remain open and accessible, with continued customer assurance of product availability and service delivery.

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, said: “Our focus remains on maintaining availability and accessibility of our products for our customers and partners. We continue to operate as normal, with a disciplined approach to serving market requirements. We are aligned with the UAE’s broader emphasis on continuity, stability and reliable market access.”

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics brands in the world. Specialising in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitaryware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square meters of tiles, 5.7 million pieces of sanitaryware, 36 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.6 million pieces of faucets per year at its 23 state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh and Europe.



Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.



RAK Ceramics is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates, and as a group has an annual turnover of approximately USD $1 billion.



Learn more about RAK Ceramics: https://www.rakceramics.com

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Sufiya Sheikh

Corporate and Sustainability Communications Manager

sufiya.sheikh@rakceramics.com

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