Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the 20 largest stock exchanges by market capitalization, has achieved a 98% compliance rate for the disclosure of the audited annual financial statements for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of market integrity and transparency.

As a leading financial marketplace driving opportunity and growth, this achievement underscores a market environment built on trust and engagement. This supportive operating environment helped listed companies extend their sustained growth, as total net profit increased 17% year on year to over AED 200 billion, demonstrating a clear link between rigorous governance and robust economic performance.

A total of 99 out of 101 traded listed companies submitted their audited results within the legally mandated 90-day disclosure period. The figures exclude two companies with different fiscal calendars: one has already complied with its June year-end deadline, and the other’s March year-end report is not yet due.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said: “The higher compliance rate and lift in net profit tell a clear story of resilience as ADX-listed companies and their efforts in advocating good governance standards. At the ADX Group, our priorities remain focused on providing an agile and liquid capital market, supported by a diversified investor base, strong institutional participation, and a regulatory framework that continues to strengthen investor confidence. We will leave no stone unturned to bolster Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s economic evolution, growth, and competitiveness.”

In 2025, ADX-listed companies distributed close to 74 billion dirhams in dividends to its shareholders and investors. This sustained commitment to corporate governance reinforces the ADX’s continuing efforts to attract and retain sophisticated global capital and expertise to Abu Dhabi.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Salama Almarzooqi

Analyst of Corporate Communications

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Email: almarzooqis@adx.ae