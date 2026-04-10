Dubai: Dubai-based healthcare investor Everest Health Investments LLC (“Everest Health”) today announced a strategic collaboration with global AI-powered claims analytics provider Mains Lab W.L.L (“Mains Lab”) to introduce advanced artificial intelligence technology aimed at combating fraud, waste, and claims leakage in the UAE health system.

Mains Lab operates across the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and Africa, and has delivered more than USD 1 billion in verified savings to insurers and healthcare payers worldwide through its AI-driven claims analytics platform.

Through this collaboration, Everest Health officially introduces Mains Lab’s advanced analytics platform to the UAE market, marking a significant step toward strengthening claims oversight, reducing leakage, and improving financial sustainability across the health insurance ecosystem.

Healthcare costs continue to rise at an unsustainable pace worldwide. The WTW 2026 Global Medical Trends Survey projects medical cost increases of 10.3% in 2026, with fraud, waste, and abuse identified as a primary cost driver in the Middle East and Africa region, placing significant pressure on healthcare systems. The U.S. National Institutes of Health estimates that fraud and abuse account for approximately 3–15% of global healthcare expenditure annually, while regional consultancy BADRI Management estimates the Middle East alone loses over USD 1 billion each year to health insurance fraud. These figures highlight the urgent need for more advanced tools to proactively detect and prevent improper claims.

Mains Lab’s technology uses real-time artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse large volumes of claims data, identify anomalies, and flag suspicious activity. The platform enables insurers and third-party administrators (TPAs) to strengthen both preventive controls and investigative oversight, enhancing integrity, operational efficiency, and governance throughout the claims lifecycle.

Through this initiative, Everest Health aims to support insurers and TPAs with advanced tools to combat fraud, waste, and claims leakage while reinforcing trust across the healthcare ecosystem.

Commenting on the increasing focus on claims integrity in health insurance markets, Fareed Lutfi, Secretary General of the Emirates Insurance Federation, said: “The UAE has built one of the region’s most well-regulated and progressive insurance markets, supported by strong regulatory oversight and a continued commitment to transparency and governance. As healthcare systems grow in scale and complexity, strengthening claims integrity and addressing fraud, waste, and abuse will remain an important priority for insurers and regulators alike.

Similar initiatives are being implemented across other GCC countries, reflecting a broader regional focus on improving efficiency and accountability in health insurance systems. In this context, the use of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence can play an increasingly important role in supporting stronger claims governance and the long-term sustainability of health insurance systems.”

Hatim Maskawala, Managing Director of Badri Management Consultancy, said: “Healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse represent a material source of claims leakage in insurance systems worldwide. As the UAE market continues to grow and mature, the ability to analyse large datasets using advanced analytics and artificial intelligence will become increasingly important for insurers and TPAs. Beyond cost containment, these tools also introduce a strong deterrence effect—enhancing transparency and reinforcing disciplined behaviour among both providers and members through active claims monitoring. Collectively, they strengthen claims governance, improve underwriting insight, and support the long-term sustainability of medical insurance portfolios.”

Yury Kuvshinov, CEO of Mains Lab, added:

We are proud to collaborate with Everest Health to expand our presence in the UAE. Our AI-powered platform enables healthcare payers to detect irregularities with speed and precision, delivering measurable savings and stronger claims governance. Together with Everest Health, we aim to support the development of a more transparent and sustainable healthcare system in the UAE.”

Everest Health will act as Mains Lab’s strategic market partner in the UAE, leading implementation efforts and building a growing network of adopters across insurers, TPAs, and healthcare organisations.

Further announcements regarding client partnerships and platform deployments will follow in the coming months.

About Everest Health

Everest Health is a healthcare investment firm focused on advancing the transformation of healthcare systems in emerging markets. Through strategic investments and active partnerships with insurers, administrators, providers, and global innovators, the firm advances the adoption of efficient, transparent, and high-quality care. Everest Health combines financial expertise with hands-on operational engagement to build integrated, sustainable, and high-performing healthcare ecosystems. www.everesthealth.ae

About Mains Lab

Mains Lab is a global provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions focused on improving integrity and efficiency within health insurance systems. The company operates across the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and Africa. To date, Mains Lab’s technology has enabled insurers and TPAs to achieve over USD 1 billion in total savings, helping organisations detect fraud, reduce waste, and optimise claims management through advanced real-time analytics.

www.mainslab.com

Resources:

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: A global scoping review on the patterns of medical fraud and abuse: integrating data-driven detection, prevention, and legal responses; https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11831774/

WTW (Willis Towers Watson) 2026 Global Medical Trends Survey https://www.wtwco.com/en-cm/insights/2025/10/2026-global-medical-trends-survey

Badri Consultancy, https://badriconsultancy.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/BADRI-Vitals-Newsletter-March-2024-Issue-21.pd