Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has been named Developer of the Year, United Arab Emirates, at the Real Estate Asia Awards 2026, recognising its approach to creating design-led destinations that combine distinctive architecture, a considered public realm, and long-term operational performance.

The award reflects Meraas’ continued focus on shaping destinations that are planned around people, experience and enduring value. Across its portfolio, the company applies digital tools, advanced analytics, and sustainability principles to improve the way developments are designed, delivered, and operated.

Meraas’ development philosophy brings together residential, commercial, leisure, hospitality and public realm components to create places that support walkability, connectivity and active community life. This integrated approach is designed to build destinations with sustained relevance, not only strong initial demand.

The company has also invested in digital twin technologies and data-enabled delivery systems to strengthen planning, performance monitoring, energy optimisation, predictive maintenance and project risk management. This supports more informed decision-making across the development lifecycle, from design and construction through to long-term operations.

The Real Estate Asia Awards recognise leading real estate companies across the region for excellence in development, innovation, sustainability and market impact.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand. Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

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