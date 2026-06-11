Dubai, UAE: Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is reporting a notable month-on-month uplift in travel activity from the UAE this May, as travelers move quickly to lock in trips ahead of peak summer pricing.

According to the latest Wego data, May has emerged as a strategic value window in 2026, with travelers showing more deliberate, research-led behavior than in previous months. The trend points to a more confident and price-aware UAE traveler, one who is using timing as a tool to maximize the value of every trip.

May Momentum Builds Ahead of Summer Peak

Wego data shows that searches for summer travel from the UAE have grown by 173% month-on-month in May, marking one of the strongest pre-summer surges recorded on the platform this year.

Average summer airfares and hotel rates searched in May remained stable compared to previous months, allowing UAE travelers to still secure competitive prices despite browsing closer to summer.

Timing, Flexibility, and Smarter Choices



The May surge reflects a shift in mindset. Rather than simply chasing the lowest fare, UAE travelers are increasingly optimizing to unlock better value among cabin classes, higher-rated hotels, and more flexible itineraries at price points that disappear once summer demand kicks in.

The trend is also reflected in longer planning windows, with UAE travelers starting their trip searches more than a month ahead of departure to lock in better value before peak summer pricing accelerates.

Top Destinations Driving the May Surge

Searches for short-haul regional getaways are leading the May uplift, with destinations such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman showing the strongest MoM growth. Long-haul interest is also building steadily, particularly for China and Poland, as travelers eye experiential trips over the summer break.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Ares Management, Square Peg Capital, MBC Group, and Arqaam Capital, and is dual headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

Media Contact

Nadine AbdelKhalek

Director of Public Relations

Email: nadine@wego.com

Mobile: +971509269669