Dubai, UAE: Dani Richa will transition from his role as Group Chairman and CEO of Impact BBDO to Non-Executive Chairman, supporting the agency’s long-term strategic direction and continuing to champion its creative legacy across the region.

As part of this transition, Impact BBDO will align more closely with Omnicom Advertising’s connected regional and global structure, giving clients greater access to end-to-end capabilities across creativity, media, data and commerce. Country CEOs across Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will now report directly to Cem Topcuoglu, CEO of Omnicom Advertising CEE & AME, reinforcing a more unified and connected regional operating model.

Under Richa’s leadership, Impact BBDO has become one of the region’s most awarded and respected agency networks, expanding its multidisciplinary capabilities and strengthening its presence across key markets.

Cem Topcuoglu, CEO of Omnicom Advertising CEE & AME, said: "This evolution reflects our commitment to building a more connected organization across the region. By further aligning Impact BBDO within our structure, we make it easier than ever for our clients to access truly integrated, end-to-end solutions at scale. I'm grateful to Dani for providing continuity in his ongoing role as Non-Executive Chairman, and I want to take this moment to recognize everything he has built. Impact BBDO is a leading agency group today because of his vision, his standards, and his people."

Dani Richa added: "Impact BBDO has always evolved to meet the changing needs of our clients and our people. As the agency integrates more deeply within Omnicom's connected model, I have decided this is the right moment to step back from an executive role while continuing to support the business as Non-Executive Chairman. I am immensely proud of what we have built together over the years, and I have never been more confident in the future of this group."

Impact BBDO will continue to operate under its established brand as part of Omnicom Advertising, combining strong local leadership with the full force of a global network.

About Omnicom

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Contact

Romy Abdelnour

Head of Communications, Middle East

Omnicom Advertising

+9613979571

romy.abdelnour@omc.com