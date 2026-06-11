Berlin/ Dubai – Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, visited the Emirates A380 at the opening of ILA Berlin 2026. He was officially welcomed by Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, Volker Greiner, Emirates Vice President for North & Central Europe, and His Excellency Ahmed Alattar, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Federal Republic of Germany, and given a tour of the Emirates flagship. Emirates also welcomed Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin, and Dr Dietmar Woidke, Minister-President of Brandenburg, onboard the A380 to tour the aircraft..

The Emirates A380 is once again a major visitor attraction this year and is set to welcome numerous industry and trade visitors as well as high-ranking national and international delegations on the first day of the show.

Emirates is present at ILA Berlin from 10 to 14 June with its four-class A380, reaffirming the airline’s long-standing commitment to Europe’s leading aerospace event. The Emirates flagship is the largest aircraft and the only Airbus A380 on display at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport.

The Emirates A380 has been a regular feature at ILA Berlin since 2010 and underscores the airline’s long-standing commitment to the German and European market, spanning decades of connectivity, strategic partnerships and mutual benefits. Germany has been one of Emirates’ most important markets for close to four decades. The airline has been part of Germany’s airspace, cities and communities since 1987 and remains committed to tourism and the local economy in this market.

In addition to its existing daily flights to Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg and Düsseldorf, Emirates reaffirms its commitment to launching scheduled daily services to Berlin and Stuttgart. These routes would offer leisure and business travellers connections to 50 destinations with just one stop, while creating hundreds of jobs and attracting high-value tourism.