Proceeds to be deployed into high-growth opportunities across core sectors in energy and consumer

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 2PointZero Group PJSC (ADX: 2PointZero), a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer sectors, today announced the successful completion of the sale of its full 7.29% stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) to Abu Dhabi Power Corporation PJSC (Abu Dhabi Power), an indirect and wholly owned subsidiary of L'IMAD Holding Company – PJSC (L’IMAD). The exit further strengthens 2PointZero’s financial position and enhances its flexibility to pursue attractive opportunities across its core sectors, while maintaining a disciplined focus on creating long-term value for shareholders.

The proceeds will be allocated towards optimizing the Group’s capital structure, strengthening its balance sheet, and supporting investments across strategic sectors globally, including energy, mining, consumer, food and packaging businesses.

With AED 135 billion in assets, AED 9.5 billion of cash as at the end of Q1, and following completion of the transaction, 2PointZero will be positioned with one of the strongest balance sheets in the region, a net debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.17x and net debt-to-EBITDA of approximately 2.0x. This financial strength provides significant flexibility to deploy capital into high-quality, cash-generative businesses targeting an IRR of above 15%, while maintaining a conservative leverage profile.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero, said: “In today’s market environment, liquidity and flexibility are strategic advantages. This transaction enables us to continue the global diversification of our portfolio and recycle our capital, while strengthening our balance sheet. We are exploring several strategic sectors globally where we aspire to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO & Managing Director of IHC, commented: “This transaction is a clear proof point of our stated objective to reduce exposure to minority investments and free up capital to double down on the networks we are building across our core sectors. That is how we recycle capital from individual investments into connected value chains, ensuring every dirham we deploy works harder for our shareholders. Our focus remains on scaling ecosystems that generate durable returns and long-term value.”

Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero, said: “This transaction strengthens our balance sheet, and allows us to deploy capital where we see the strongest long-term returns for shareholders. Following our successful 2025 exit from PAL Cooling Holding, this further reinforces our capital recycling strategy. Now is the time when sitting on cash becomes a strategic advantage. Combined with our AED 9.5 billion group cash position as at the end of Q1, this gives us substantial headroom to deploy across strategic sectors such as energy, mining, consumer, food and packaging businesses globally, and optimise our capital structure and balance sheet.”

As a national champion and one of the region’s leading utility and energy platforms, TAQA has played a pivotal role in advancing energy security, infrastructure resilience, and long-term sustainable growth across key markets. In FY25, TAQA reported net income of AED 7.5 billion and accelerated investments across power, water, and transmission infrastructure.

Consistent with its strategy, 2PointZero will continue to identify high-quality assets, create value through active ownership, and recycle capital into opportunities that generate sustainable long-term returns while supporting the Group’s ambition to build a leading national champion with a growing global footprint.

About IHC

Established in 1999, IHC is the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 855 billion equivalent to approximately USD 233 billion. IHC represents a new generation of investors, with a portfolio spanning more than 1,300 subsidiaries across 4 key sectors: Technology, Infrastructure, Financial Services and Consumer.

IHC looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating opportunities that are often greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve and making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

About 2PointZero Group

2PointZero Group PJSC is a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer, two multi-trillion-dollar sectors that power everyday life and form the foundation of the new economy. Its AI-enabled, diversified portfolio is built for efficiency, synergy, and compounding returns.

Anchored by market-leading businesses, 2PointZero drives sustainable growth through disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and digital integration, creating a resilient platform that delivers sustained performance and long-term value for its shareholders.

For more information, visit www.2PointZero.com

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