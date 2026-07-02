Muscat: Continuing to redefine the way customers engage with everyday banking, Sohar International has launched a new rewards campaign as part of its ‘Fueling Your Journey’ initiative, offering customers additional value and exciting opportunities to win. The campaign builds on the bank’s landmark collaboration with Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO), which led to the establishment of the Sultanate’s first co-branded service station at Qurum Heights. Under the campaign, customers using their Sohar International debit or credit cards at the OOMCO Service Station in Qurum Heights will be automatically entered into monthly draws, with two winners selected each month to receive Basma Cards worth OMR 500. Running over a three-month period, the initiative will reward a total of six winners, further strengthening the bank's differentiated value proposition.

Commenting on the initiative, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali Chief Retail & Wealth Management Officer at Sohar International said, "The idea behind the initiative is straightforward: we want customers to experience the value of banking with Sohar International in moments they might not expect. A routine stop for fuel can become an opportunity to win something meaningful, and that simplicity is deliberate. We believe the strongest propositions are those that fit naturally into our customers' daily lives, creating relevant and rewarding moments without adding complexity. As the first partnership of its kind in the Sultanate, our collaboration with OOMCO reflects a shared commitment to rethinking how and where customers engage with their bank, delivering practical benefits through more intuitive and connected interactions. We also believe that the future of customer engagement lies in thoughtful cross-sector collaborations that bring together complementary strengths to create more impactful and differentiated propositions for the communities we serve."

Beyond the immediate customer benefits, the initiative reflects Sohar International’s broader approach to fostering more purposeful customer interactions. Through its collaboration with OOMCO, the bank is extending its presence outside conventional banking touchpoints, creating opportunities to connect with customers in familiar, high-frequency environments. The approach reflects a growing focus on making banking experiences more contextual, accessible, and relevant to evolving customer lifestyles.

The launch of the Sohar International and OOMCO co-branded service station at Qurum Heights marked a new chapter in customer engagement, introducing the Sultanate’s first integrated banking and mobility destination. More than a conventional branding initiative, the collaboration was designed to create a more integrated customer journey by bringing banking into the context of daily routines and activities.

As the collaboration between Sohar International and OOMCO continues to evolve, initiatives such as this mark the beginning of a broader program of customer-focused offerings designed to deliver added value through everyday interactions. Building on the foundation established through the co-branded service station, the partnership will continue to explore new opportunities that deliver meaningful benefits for customers.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om